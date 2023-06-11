Leicester City are planning for life back in the Championship and a consequence of their recent relegation is knowing they will lose several key players.

Will James Maddison leave Leicester?

One of the standout performers for the Foxes over recent years has been James Maddison, with the attacking midfielder even scoring ten goals and registering nine assists this season, as the side finished 18th in the Premier League.

Therefore, there’s expected to be a market for the player over the coming weeks, and it seems inevitable that Maddison has already played his last game for Leicester City.

The likes of Newcastle and Spurs have been linked with the England international, so Maddison could have a big decision to make on his future. Here we look at his contract situation, and how that could impact a transfer…

How long does Maddison have left on his Leicester contract?

One potential problem for Leicester is that the 26-year-old has just one year left on his deal at the King Power Stadium.

With that in mind, the Foxes were going to be in a position this summer where they had to make a decision with Maddison. He would either sign a new contract or be sold on, as this is the last time to get a decent fee for the player.

Of course, relegation means a new deal is off the table, so they know they have to cash in now or let Maddison leave on a free in 12 months. There is regret at Leicester that they didn’t cash in on Youri Tielemans, so they won’t make the same mistake again.

How much is James Maddison worth?

Obviously, the contract length has a massive impact on how much Leicester will receive for Maddison this summer.

In today’s market, someone like Maddison, who is about to enter his peak years, would generate a fee of upwards of £65m, particularly if Leicester didn’t need to sell.

However, when you factor in the contract and relegation, it’s no surprise that Leicester aren’t going to get near that. Instead, it has been claimed Maddison’s value is around £40m this summer, although that price could rise if there is a battle for his signature.

What is Maddison earning at Leicester?

The one positive of Maddison’s likely exit is that Leicester will shift a big earner from their wage bill. It had been reported that the former Norwich man is on £110,000 a week at the club.

Like most in the squad, Maddison is likely to have seen that drop following relegation, although it’s unclear by how much exactly. Either way, his salary would be a substantial one for a Championship side, and Leicester will need to reduce that significantly this summer.