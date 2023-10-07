Highlights Joel Latibeaudiere, a Jamaican defender signed from Swansea City, has had a stellar start to the season for Coventry City and has the potential to become a top player in the future.

Coventry City have done very well at producing and developing younger talent.

Obviously James Maddison is the most notable name from the club to have gone on to do great things over recent years. But, also, when you look at the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer there's recent evidence of this theme continuing.

City have also had players like Callum O'Hare who joined the club at the young age, stayed, and have reached a very good standard for the level that the club is at.

Unfortunately for Coventry, Gyokeres and Hamer both left in the summer. Although it left a big hole in the attack of Mark Robins' side, it gave them some financial freedom to try and fill that and other areas of the pitch. A few of these players that were brought in with the new-found money feature on this list.

Here, we list the four Coventry players who could be the next big stars to emerge.

Joel Latibeaudiere

This signing could turn out to be an absolute steal in the future. Brought in from Swansea City, this summer, the Jamaican defender has had a more than stellar start to the season.

He's a player who wins a majority of his duels, he's solid on the ball, and he's already registered a goal and an assist, this season. As a 23-year-old, he has the ability and physical assets to become a top player in the future.

Josh Eccles

For fans, seeing someone come through the academy setup, into the first team, and become an amazing player is always more satisfying than a player who you don't have much of a connection to.

Eccles is Coventry's version of that story. The midfielder has an average Sofascore rating of 7.21, in the Championship after game week nine. That puts him up among some of the top players in the league, and he's playing for a side that are currently sat in 14th place.

He's clearly made a step-up from last season. He wasn't poor in the 2022/23 campaign, but his start to the 23/24 one has been brilliant.

Ellis Simms

The former Everton striker's brace against QPR should have settled the nerves of Sky Blues fans, having not scored in the league since joining prior to the game.

But, if there's anything to go off to show he can be a good player, it's last season. Before being recalled by Everton, he'd scored seven goals and assisted two for Sunderland in 17 league games. Even in a lacklustre Toffees side he was able to show what he can do in the brief chances that he got.

Bobby Thomas

Thomas joined Coventry from Burnley in the summer gone by, agreeing a four-year deal at the CBS Arena.

At the time of his arrival from Turf Moor in the summer, Robins cited previous loan spells in League One with Bristol Rovers and Barnsley, talking up just how highly-rated the 22-year-old is.

"He is a talented young defender, who is highly rated and had impressive loan spells at both Bristol Rovers and Barnsley last season," Robins said, as per the BBC.

"He has good defensive attributes and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

"We're very pleased that Bobby has chosen to join Coventry City to continue his development and his arrival further boosts our defensive options."

With a permanent home and a coach that gives all his players such belief, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Thomas really kick-on.