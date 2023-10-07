Highlights Birmingham City's recruitment team are already planning for the January transfer window to strengthen their squad for a successful season.

Birmingham City's recruitment team will already be looking ahead to the January transfer window as they look to give John Eustace's side the best opportunity of being successful throughout the campaign.

They may have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window, with plenty of permanent signings coming in, but Eustace may require more quality in January to take his team to the next window.

Considering the revenue they generated in the summer, not just from Tahith Chong and Jobe Bellingham's sales but also from Jude Bellingham's big move to Real Madrid, Blues may have a decent amount left in their transfer budget.

And they may have more to spend than many other sides in the Championship during the winter, which could give them the advantage they need in their likely quest to finish much higher than they were able to last season.

Vultures may also be circling for some of their most promising players though, so Blues need to be wary about outgoings as well as potential signings ahead of the next window.

Looking ahead, we take a look at two players that could sign for the Midlands side in January and one player that could leave.

Out: Jordan James

James hasn't been short of interest in the past year and that isn't a surprise considering the 19-year-old has already represented Wales at a senior international level.

He also made his first-team breakthrough at St Andrew's years ago - and has a decent amount of senior experience under his belt considering his age.

The Welshman has most recently been linked with moves to Serie A side Lecce and England second-tier rivals Blackburn Rovers, with James being seen as a potential replacement for Adam Wharton at Ewood Park.

Considering he isn't a regular starter at Birmingham and the fact they were willing to sell fellow promising player Jobe Bellingham in the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart during the winter.

In: Gavin Kilkenny

Football Insider previously reported that Blues and Reading were in a battle to try and sign Kilkenny.

The Irishman doesn't seem to be in the Cherries' plans and it would be difficult to see him having a future on the south coast now, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Eustace's side tried to secure a permanent move for him.

At 23, he has plenty of potential and a decent amount of first-team experience under his belt, so he's certainly one to keep an eye on.

The player is yet to make a competitive appearance this term, so you feel he will be pushing for a move away in January.

In: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Loan)

Rak-Sakyi was linked with quite a few clubs in the summer following his successful loan spell at Charlton Athletic - and Birmingham were one team believed to be interested.

Although it would be difficult for them to win the race for the Crystal Palace man, with plenty of other teams linked, interest in him may decrease between now and the start of the January window if he doesn't play much for the Eagles in the next couple of months.

That could allow Blues to swoop in and secure a loan deal for him - and a deal could be possible considering he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Roy Hodgson so far this season.

Blues may want more firepower in January - and Rak-Sakyi could provide that.