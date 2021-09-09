James Lea Siliki has suggested that his love of English football and his ambition to make it into the Premier League in the next few years were the key reasons behind his decision to join Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough managed to enjoy a productive final few days of the summer transfer window. They were able to bring in all three of Onel Hernandez, Andraz Sporar and Lea Siliki on loan deals from Norwich City, Sporting CP and Rennes respectively.

Lea Siliki was a key signing for them to have brought into the building following the departure of Sam Morsy to Ipswich Town.

The midfielder arrives with plenty of pedigree having managed to make close to 100 appearances for Rennes. While he even helped them to win the Coup de France in the 2018/19 season.

Writing a piece for marketing agency Bros Stories, via Teesside Live, Lea Siliki revealed that his passion for English football and his desire to one day reach the Premier League were the main reasons behind him choosing to join Middlesbrough.

He wrote: “My passion for everything football (whether it’s simulation games or more tactical stuff like Football Manager) is overwhelming, I eat football, I sleep football, I live football.

“I can’t count the hours I’ve spent dissecting my performances with my brothers Jean-Charles and Steve, or the endless exchanges I’ve had to comment on matches with my mates. I’ve always loved watching English football, fascinated by their passion and fervour.

“I’m going to have the chance to experience it from the inside, full stadiums, cities that stop living to focus on football for 90 minutes.

“The intensity in the stands and the intensity on the pitch. I’m leaving to grow, I’m leaving to assert myself, I’m leaving to discover.

“Another football, another language, another culture but always the same ambition: to win and become a better footballer.

“I will use all my determination to get the club to the Premier League. I want to give myself the chance to discover the highest level of British football.”

The verdict

These comments show that Lea Siliki is delighted to have been able to get the chance to make the move to England and test himself in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

The midfielder seems to have the sort of attitude and enthusiasm for the game that Neil Warnock always looks to generate within his squad of players.

That means that he should be a natural fit into the environment that has been created around Middlesbrough’s dressing room.

The 25-year-old certainly arrives as a player with a lot of potential and you could see him making a major impact for Boro in the middle of the park if he can adapt swiftly to life in England.

Signing a player with experience of top-flight football in France was a coup for Boro and he should have more than enough quality to come in and replace the loss of Morsy following his departure.

However, it is vital that Middlesbrough integrate both him and Sporar into their squad in the right way.

While it is also important that they do not put too much immediate pressure on them to adapt instantly on the Championship.