Leicester City have some fabulous players in their side and that is reflected by their current league position.

The Foxes have started this season in good form. Back in the Championship after several years away in the Premier League, it is clear they are fully intent in being in the second tier for the bare minimum amount of time.

Winning the majority of their league matches so far, Leicester look like they could well deliver on the predictions of many and go up as champions this year, though it is of course still early days and the likes of Ipswich and Preston are aiming to keep them honest in these stages of the year.

Leicester's squad is mighty, though, and that is reflected by some of their players. Here, we're taking a look at the five most valuable to them, giving our thoughts on how much they're worth...

Patson Daka - £15m

Daka hasn't featured much at all this year and could well be subject of interest to sides in January.

We know the talent that Daka possesses, and Leicester fans will want to see that he does not go on the cheap if he does leave the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho - £17m

We all know that Iheanacho is a player that has performed in English football for a number of years, and with arguably his prime years about to be embarked upon, he is perhaps at his most valuable right now.

He knows where the net is and will be eager to have a productive season in front of goal.

James Justin - £20m

Justin is one of many Leicester players that would get into several Premier League sides, and when fit he is a real asset both going forwards and defensively from full-back.

He is a powerful player with bags of quality and if he can be injury free this year that is going to help Leicester no end in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - £25m

Dewsbury-Hall looks like he is really going to star this season in the Championship, with him making a fine start to the campaign on an individual footing.

He is a player whose value to Leicester cannot be forgotten, and that is reflected by our judgement that he is the second-most valuable in the club.

In these modern times where transfer fees are so inflated, we might even be undervaluing him!

Wilfried Ndidi - £30m

Ndidi is a top footballer and one that would be very much at home back in the Premier League.

He is a phenomenal athlete and a player that, in truth, should not be in the Championship - and that goes for a number of the players within the Foxes' squad.

That is where he is, though, and instead he needs to focus on helping them win promotion, but there's no doubt if he was to leave the club he would bring in a really decent fee for the club.