James Garner reveals influential Nottingham Forest individual behind Man United agreement

James Garner admits that his relationship with Chris Hughton had an influence on him choosing to re-join Nottingham Forest amid interest from elsewhere.

It was announced on Sunday afternoon that Garner had signed for the Reds for a second time, joining on loan from Manchester United for the season.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground, scoring four goals in 20 appearances and producing a number of dazzling displays from central midfield.

Forest have had to be patient in their pursuit of Garner this time around, with a number of clubs, including the likes of Stoke City and Derby County, both having shown an interest.

But after penning a new deal at Old Trafford until 2024, United gave the green light to a temporary exit for Garner, who chose to re-join for Forest.

Speaking about the factors about the decision, the midfielder spoke of the influence his relationship with Hughton had on his decision to move back to the East Midlands.

“He’s very open,” Garner told yesterday’s press conference. “From minute one, he said his door is always open. Any problems I’ve got, I can just walk straight to him.

“I think that’s very important. Not only is it important to be a manager in terms of football and training, but it’s important to understand you on a personal level.

“Any issues that I’m maybe having at home, or maybe if it just isn’t my day, I can go and speak to him. He can relate to me in a sense.

“I think that’s a massive positive to have in a manager, and that’s definitely something he has.”

Garner will make his second debut for Forest tonight, with the midfielder set to be involved in the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash against Wolves at the City Ground.