James Garner reacts to Nottingham Forest’s momentous 1-0 victory over Arsenal

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back FA Cup wins over Arsenal on Sunday evening, having previously knocked the Gunners out in 2018 to a 4-2 scoreline at the City Ground.

Lewis Grabban grabbed the only goal of the game in this one, with Ryan Yates supplying a delicious assist from the right flank, the North Londoners huffed and puffed but failed to register a shot on target in a match that encompassed the improvements that Steve Cooper has made at the club.

After losing their last two league games without troubling the scorers, this result comes at an excellent time for Forest in rebuilding the momentum in their pursuit of a top six finish.

Central midfield technician, and Manchester United loanee, James Garner took to Instagram to express his emotions after Sunday’s giant-killing.

He wrote: “What a performance!! What a team.”

It is quite incredible to look back on the transformation that has taken place since the Reds picked up one point from their opening seven matches of the campaign. The attacking confidence and vigor was clear to see at the City Ground, with star boy Brennan Johnson roasting Rob Holding for pace before setting Philip Zinckernagel up for a big chance prior to taking the lead in the second half.

The Verdict

There is a really good feeling around Nottingham Forest at the moment, such that did not seem possible after looking at the performances they were putting in at the beginning of the campaign. It is worth being reminded of the fact that Cooper has never finished below sixth place in his two previous seasons as a manager in the Championship. Performances like Sunday’s demonstrate exactly why that is and will fuel belief that the Reds can overcome the current six point gap between themselves and the play-offs.

To keep a clean sheet and not even allow a shot on target against a side with the attacking talent of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette is an enormous achievement, especially off the back of a very impressive free-scoring run for the Gunners in the Premier League.