James Garner/Man Utd contract update emerges as Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Utd and Stoke circle

Manchester United midfielder James Garner is said to have turned down the offer of a new contract at Old Trafford this summer, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 20-year-old is very highly rated by the Premier League club and as a result of this, they are understandably keen on holding onto him for the long term.

However Garner has now knocked back their offer of a new deal as he enters the final 12 months on his current contract, thus throwing his future into doubt.

A cluster of Sky Bet Championship clubs including Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Stoke City are all interested in bringing the player in on loan this summer, however United are only willing to let the player leave if he agrees to a new contract first.

Garner has previous experience of playing in the second tier, having spent last season on loan at first Watford and then Forest in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

This will undoubtedly come as a blow to Forest who are big fans of Garner after the impact he had during his short time on loan at the City Ground.

The club may now have to turn their attentions to other targets in the midfield area of the pitch, with a move for their former loanee clearly being off the table until he agrees a fresh contract at Old Trafford.

It is a development that won’t have been expected by many and as a result it could be tough for Forest to bring in an alternative of the same quality with only a few weeks left to run of the window.

There is still time though, so Chris Hughton will have to turn his attentions to other targets now as he seeks to strengthen in what is a key area of the field.