James Garner makes clear Nottingham Forest prediction ahead of Derby County clash

Nottingham Forest midfielder James Garner is eyeing another goal against Derby County and suggested that having supporters inside the stadium will make a difference in helping the Reds pick up all three points on Saturday.

Garner looks set to make his first Championship appearance for Nottingham Forest since returning to the City Ground on loan from Manchester United this summer.

That comes after the midfielder made his first start of the campaign for the Reds in their League Cup defeat against Wolves on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old managed to get on the score sheet for the first time in his professional career when the two sides met at Derby in the Championship last term.

However, the midfielder’s 33rd minute strike was canceled out late on by Colin Kazim-Richards as the Rams were forced to settle for a point.

That was the last contest between the two sides and had a rather different atmosphere than usual with it being behind closed doors. However, on Saturday the two rivals will meet once again with their vociferous crowds in attendance.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Garner has insisted that he wants to try and repeat the trick and have a major impact once again against Derby as he did last term. While he also believes that having the away backing from supporters will help the Reds get over the line for a much-needed win.

He said: “It was special, on a personal level, of course – getting my first professional goal.

“It might not have been the cleanest of strikes, but it went in the back of the net and went down as my goal!

“To come in such a big game, against Derby, it was a very special feeling.

“I was gutted not to have fans there last season. All the players and staff had talked about how big a game it was.

“For me to score in that game, I was gutted the fans weren’t there.

“I think if the fans had been there, we might have come away with the three points.

“I think the fans will definitely make a difference this time. It will be good.

“Hopefully, if I’m playing, I can make an impact and help the team to a win.”

The verdict

This is a huge game for Nottingham Forest and they will have to secure all three points here against Derby in order to get their season back on track after what has been a dismal start for the Reds.

Chris Hughton will be relying on Garner’s influence in the team to make a similar impact that it did last season in dragging the Reds up the Championship table. Forest could not have started much worse than they have done but with the midfielder now available to them once again things should improve.

Garner has the quality and the confidence to get on the ball and make things happen in games like this. The 20-year-old is going to be key to any chance the Reds have of securing the three points and he will be aiming to try and get on the score sheet once again against Nottingham Forest.

Forest looked on course to win the derby last season away from home, but without their vocal away support they ended up conceding late on and having to take just a point from the contest.

Having the away fans back in the stadium should prove to be very useful for Nottingham Forest and give them a chance to secure all three points.