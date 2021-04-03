James Garner issues social update following Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest picked up a hard-fought three points on Good Friday, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Cardiff City.

James Garner scored the only goal of the game, as the on-loan Manchester United man fired home the only goal of the game to see Chris Hughton’s side pick up a vital three points in their battle to survive in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest are now sat 16th in the second-tier standings, and more importantly, find themselves ten points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

Garner was making his 34th appearance for the Reds, after signing for them on loan from Manchester United back in the summer of 2020.

He has established himself as a firm fans favourite amongst the City Ground faithful, who will be eager to see him continue to go from strength to strength for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Garner took to Instagram following the win over play-off chasing Cardiff City, and thanked Forest team-mate Cyrus Christie for his role in the only goal of the match.

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action on Monday, when they take on QPR, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Reds, against a QPR side that recently beat relegation-threatened Coventry City in their most recent match.

The Verdict:

He’s been nothing short of brilliant for Nottingham Forest in his loan spell.

Garner has really impressed me since making the temporary move to the City Ground, and Manchester United will certainly be impressed with his performances so far this term.

It’s not been a season to remember on the whole for Forest though, with Chris Hughton’s side struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table.

The City Ground faithful will be hoping that Garner can continue to impress as this year’s campaign heads into the final few matches of the season.