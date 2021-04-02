James Garner issues honest thoughts on working under Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest

James Garner says he is “grateful” to have worked under Chris Hughton since joining Nottingham Forest on loan in January.

The midfielder spent the first half of the season at Watford, but Manchester United recalled him before sending him on loan to Forest, with a view to him getting more starts under his belt.

The 20-year-old has started 12 games for the Reds and has only been a substitute on one occasion, and has really helped things improve in midfield.

Garner has made an excellent impact in the middle of the park, and even picked up the captain’s armband against Brentford when Lewis Grabban was replaced late on.

He is a player who has the trust of his manager, Chris Hughton, and speaking to Manchester United’s official website, Garner has spoken about working under the experienced boss.

He said: “The first conversation I had with him, he said that his door is always open anytime I need him. He’s been very good for me.

“Any little problem I’ve got I can go straight to him which is very helpful. As a player, with a manager like Chris, it’s very helpful and I will always be grateful for working under him.”

Forest will be keen to have Garner back for another year, but the Athletic understand that United would prefer him to spend a year on loan in the Premier League rather than in the Championship.

The Verdict

Garner has been a class act since joining Forest and it is clear to see that he has come through the ranks at a club like United.

He is very good on the ball, but for such a young player he also reads the game really well and he has a very mature head on his shoulders.

I would be shocked if he was to re-join Forest next season, given that he has mastered the Championship and will probably want to test himself in the Premier League.