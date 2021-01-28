James Garner and QPR: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

QPR are interested in taking Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan for the remainder of the season, TalkSport reporter Sean Gallagher has revealed.

Garner is currently on loan with Watford in the Championship, having made the move to Vicarage Road on a temporary basis back in the end of the season.

But with Garner having failed to start any of the Hornets’ last seven games in all competitions, you could understand United potentially being willing to let Garner change destinations for the second half of the transfer window.

However, it seems that may be easier said done, with Gallagher noting that the deal has just a slim chance of going through, and you can understand why that may be the case.

It is thought that Watford would have to agree to terminate Garner’s loan deal to facilitate a move to QPR, and the Hornets may understandably be reluctant to do that.

While they do have plenty of other options such as Nathaniel Chalobah, Domingos Quina, Will Hughes and Tom Cleverley in the centre of midfield, they may be hesitant about letting Garner go, should injuries and suspensions start to have a heavy impact during the season’s run-in, when they will hope to be in the mix for an automatic promotion spot.

It is also possible that the Hornets may be reluctant to let Garner go to a Championship rivals who they still have to play this season – ironically on deadline day on Monday – in case that comes back to haunt them with the midfielder’s performance against the Hornets.

Even so, it QPR manager Mark Warburton is still said to be keen to add another central midfielder to their ranks, despite the recent signing of Stefan Johansen on loan from Fulham until the end of the season.

As a result, with Garner seemingly on the wishlist, it does seem possible that QPR could open talks with United about a deal for the teenager in the next few days, although with other positions seemingly to be addressed, Rangers may be reluctant to put too many funds towards any one signing.

Consequentially, it seems as though there is plenty that would need to fall into place for a deal to take Garner to QPR to happen, meaning it would still feel like a surprise if we were to see Garner playing regularly at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium between now and the end of the season.