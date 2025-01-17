This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been relatively quiet in the first half of January.

The Whites are competing for promotion to the Premier League this season, but have not made any major splashes in the winter transfer window.

Joe Gelhardt departed on loan to Hull City, with Charlie Crew also seeking a temporary exit to Doncaster Rovers.

Leeds have until 3 February to complete any further transfer plans before the market shuts.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 +29 53 2 Burnley 26 +22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4 Sunderland 26 +17 50 5 Blackburn Rovers 26 +8 42 6 Middlesbrough 26 +11 41 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

James Debayo transfer claim

When asked about any other possible exits at Elland Road, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith suggested there won’t likely be too many more this month.

However, he believes that youngster James Debayo should go out on loan due to his lack of playing time this season.

“After Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew got their loan moves away earlier this month, I don’t think there are too many obvious signings that make sense for Leeds and the player to allow to happen this month,” Smith told Football League World.

“Another youngster, for me, that is surely wondering where playing opportunities are going to come from under Farke is James Debayo at centre-half.

“He held his own fairly well in pre-season, looked like he had enough potential to be worth considering in the Championship.

“But he hasn’t had the chance to showcase that in the league, which is fair enough, given the pressure on Farke to deliver results this season, ultimately promotion via the top two.

“But when [Joshua] Guilavogui was named centre-half against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup, it did seem as the biggest indication that Debayo is just not part of the immediate plans at the moment.

“Therefore, he just needs to go out on loan in the second half of the season, lower down in the EFL, probably to League Two like Charlie Crew has gone into Doncaster.”

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, one point clear of second place Burnley.

James Debayo loan makes complete sense for all parties

Debayo made his league debut in Leeds’ 4-3 win over Swansea City earlier this season but has otherwise been unable to break into Daniel Farke’s first-team plans.

While the 19-year-old does have potential, his development will stall if he remains at Elland Road and doesn’t play.

A loan move would make a lot of sense if a temporary home can be found, as it will get him some much-needed senior experience.

That he was overlooked against non-league opposition in the FA Cup only further highlights the importance of a loan this month for the centre-back.