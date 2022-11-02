James Coppinger outlines Doncaster Rovers’ long-term ambitions

Doncaster Rovers head of football operations James Coppinger says that the club’s long-term goal is to get back to the Championship eventually.

Rovers have endured a difficult few seasons and are currently 11th in League Two, following relegation from the third tier last campaign.

After the disappointment of relegation on the final day of last term, it was a bright start to the season under Gary McSheffrey, with four wins and two draws putting them firmly in the promotion picture. However, many fans believed late goals were papering over the cracks of some poor performances and following a run of two wins from their next eight games, McSheffrey was dismissed last month.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Schofield, who only managed one win in nine games in charge of the Terriers earlier this season, was named as the new head coach on a one-year rolling contract. He has had a decent start to life at the Eco-Power Stadium, with a win, a draw and a defeat from his opening three games. The perception is that performances have improved under the 42-year-old, giving optimism that results will continue on an upward trajectory.

Club legend and former player Coppinger was named head of football operations in the summer following relegation as part of a restructure. He says that although the club are ambitious and would like to return to the Championship one day, the club do not have the financial ability to compete with some of the teams in the leagues above and will take a cautious approach as they look to move forward.

“Sustainability isn’t everyone’s favourite word because people want success quickly,” Coppinger told the Doncaster Free Press. “People want to see the best players, managers, everything, and money buys that.

“I’m working for this club and sustainability is a big part of it. I do think it can get us to where we want to be, but it takes time.

“The Championship is the long-term goal for most clubs in League One and League Two.

“When you look at the resources that other clubs have got available it’s really, really difficult.

“So we should be doing something different, which we are.”

Coppinger also explained that part of the reason why Schofield was chosen for the top job was because of his experience working in a similar structure at Huddersfield. He worked with Leigh Bromby at the John Smith’s Stadium, who holds the same title as Coppinger, so will be able to fit seamlessly into the club’s new model.

“Because the club have never had a head of football operations it’s almost a blank canvas for me,” Coppinger said. “It was a big reason why we appointed Danny because he’s worked with a head of football operations for two or three years and understands what’s expected.

“For me, it’s about weighing up where this club is, how it’s ran, how I can implement my stamp on things. It’s going to take time, putting processes in place.”

Coppinger remained tight-lipped on whether funds would be available for Schofield to spend in January, saying it was something that would be discussed.

The verdict

It will be pleasing for Rovers fans to hear Coppinger’s latest comments.

There was some concern in the summer when he was appointed to the role that he did not have the necessary experience to hold such an important position in the club, exacerbating discontent towards the board, who had come under criticism after last season’s relegation.

However, Coppinger seems to have a clear vision for the club in how he wants to take it forward, while also being sensible and realistic with what is achievable with the financial constraints.

Perhaps most importantly, he and Schofield seem to be aligned on the direction of the club and it seems as though he has found the right head coach to fit into the model they are trying to implement.

With this in mind, hopefully Schofield will be given the time to build on the positive start to life he has made as Rovers manager as they look to put themselves back into promotion contention.

It is a long way to go for the club to achieve their eventual aim of the Championship, but Coppinger’s words suggest that the club are beginning to lay the foundations to be more sustainable and successful in the future.