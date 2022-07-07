James Collins to Derby County: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

The resurgence of Derby County following David Clowes’ takeover of the club is in full swing, and the Rams have made some eye-catching signings for League One level.

There has been no messing about from the new individuals in charge of Pride Park, who are making up for lost time with a splurge of fresh additions in the last week.

Tom Barkhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Joe Wildsmith, David McGoldrick, James Chester and Conor Hourihane have all put pen-to-paper on deals for County, and there’s more to follow it seems.

Having already brought in one striker in the form of McGoldrick, another Republic of Ireland international could be on the way in James Collins.

What do we know so far?

The Cardiff City striker has been linked with a switch to Liam Rosenior’s side, with the Rams battling Portsmouth for his signature, according to Football Insider.

Collins has been prolific in the past, most notably for Luton Town in their rise up the EFL, but last summer he opted to depart the Hatters for the Bluebirds.

Despite appearing 26 times in the Championship last season, scoring three times, Collins was pretty much frozen out by Steve Morison following the January transfer window, playing just twice in the league from February onwards.

Is it likely to happen?

Derby are restricted in terms of the transfer business they can do, but the severity of that is unknown at this point.

The Rams will not be able to pay too much – if anything at all – in terms of a transfer fee, which would no doubt be needed to get Collins out of Cardiff considering he has 12 months remaining on his contract.

However, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley may have dropped a major hint in regards to Collins potentially signing for County.

Whilst Cowley wanted to sign Collins on a loan deal, he has revealed that it looks like he’s heading elsewhere on a permanent basis, with the most likely destination being Pride Park.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but all the signs are pointing towards Collins arriving at County in the near future.