James Collins starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Bournemouth on Saturday

After failing to capitalise on their victory at Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 defeat to Coventry City last time out, Cardiff City welcome Scott Parker’s high flying Bournemouth to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Mick McCarthy’s men, many were tipping them for a play-off finish this term however recent losses to Bristol City, as well as the Sky Blues, has slowed that bid.

In looking to combat the Cherries high energy style particularly in central areas McCarthy may shuffle his deck into a 5-3-2 system with an extra central midfielder, rather than the 5-4-1 formation that was unsuccessful at the CBS Arena.

There is not much choice in midfield areas at the moment with the likes of Joe Ralls, Ryan Giles and Leandro Bacuna sidelined. Therefore Sam Bowen could be the man to bolster the contingent alongside Will Vaulks and Marlon Park, in preparation for dynamic attacking midfielders like Ryan Christie and Phil Billing.

James Collins in for Rubin Colwill and Sam Bowen in for Mark Harris are the two alterations, with the familiar back three of Sean Morrison, Aden Flint and Curtis Nelson hoping to be effective in both boxes at the weekend.

