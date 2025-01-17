This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have been active in the January transfer window already this month.

The Rams have officially signed Lars-Jorgan Salvesen from Norwegian side Viking IK, adding some extra firepower to Paul Warne’s side.

However, departures could also be a factor in the club’s winter plans, as they look to raise funds and keep a well-balanced squad.

Derby have until 3 February to complete their remaining January business, leaving them with room for more action after adding the 28-year-old earlier this week.

James Collins - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 42 (29) 11 (1) 2023-24 38 (30) 14 (2) 2024-25 17 (1) 0 As of January 16th

James Collins departure verdict

When asked if there was a player in the squad that will be keen to move on this month, FLW’s Derby fan Shaun Woodward pundit highlighted James Collins.

He believes that the signing of Salvesen will see the 34-year-old only fall further down the pecking order, so an exit is needed in order for him to get any game time.

“For me, it’s James Collins,” Woodward told Football League World.

“He’s only got six months left on his contract now and, at his age, it’s doing him no good just sat on the bench every week getting the odd five or 10 minutes here.

“He was our top goal scorer last season, so he’s done well for us, but it’s time to move on.

“Go out on loan for six months, see how it goes, and then potentially sign him to another contract.

“At his age, it would be valuable to get minutes somewhere else, and almost put himself in the shop window, so to speak, because he’s not going to do that sat on the bench at Derby.

“So, for me, James Collins, he needs to go.

“He frees up a space in the squad, and also the fact we signed another striker puts him further down the pecking order even more, so he needs to go.”

Collins departure would make sense this January

Collins has made 17 appearances in the Championship so far this season, but only one of those has come as a starter.

He has yet to score or assist, and it’s difficult to see him playing too much more if he does stay because of the arrival of Salvesen.

A move away in January would make sense for both parties, and there will surely be clubs in League One lining up to bring him in given his record at that level, with Pete O'Rourke reporting interest from Leyton Orient and Rotherham United.

If they could get a permanent fee for him then that would be great business, but even a loan would be a sensible decision at this stage.