Southampton returned to league action with a disappointing draw away to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Victory would have moved Russell Martin’s side up to third in the Championship table, but a late goal from Ben Jackson secured a point for the Terriers at home.

The Saints will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday evening when they face Bristol City at St. Mary’s.

A win could see them move ahead of Leeds United in the standings, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Here we look at the predicted starting lineup for Martin’s side for their clash against the Robins midweek…

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has been Southampton’s first-choice goalkeeper under Martin, and he has repaid that faith with some impressive performances.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to keep his place in the team on Wednesday night, despite rumours linking him with a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning has found himself on the bench in recent weeks, with James Bree impressing on the left flank.

However, the busy schedule provides an opportunity for rotation and the clash with City is a good chance to put the Irishman back in the side.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek has been a key part of the team this season, and the partnership he’s formed with Taylor Harwood-Bellis has helped turn the team’s form around in the last number of weeks.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has proven to be one of Southampton’s best signings from the summer, and his place in the starting lineup is assured as a result.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters has played every minute of Southampton’s league campaign so far and that is not about to change on Wednesday night.

CM: Shea Charles

Some midfield rotation wouldn’t be the worst decision from Martin, especially given the manner in which the team dropped points at the weekend.

Charles coming in for Stuart Armstrong could be the shakeup needed to keep things fresh for this midweek clash.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes has been impressive for Southampton so far this season, and has cemented his position as one of the first names on the team sheet every week since reuniting with Martin at St. Mary’s.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone has missed just two of the team’s opening 17 fixtures, proving a consistent presence in the Southampton side.

He is likely to keep his place despite the disappointment of the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

LW: Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana provides an exciting attacking threat from the left flank that is likely to keep him in the side for this midweek fixture.

The forward has three assists from 12 appearances in the league.

ST: Che Adams

Ross Stewart isn’t quite ready to make a first start for Southampton, so perhaps Che Adams could be given his place back in the side instead.

Rotation could be key to the Saints’ promotion push, and using Adams in a game against the Robins could work out quite well.

RW: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong is the division’s top scorer so must stay in the side, and he has proven that he can continue to contribute even from the right flank.