Burnley have made a positive start to their return to the Championship.

Scott Parker’s side are firmly in the mix for an automatic promotion place in these early stages of the new campaign.

The Clarets will be seeking a return to the Premier League at the first attempt, having been relegated from the top flight in the previous term.

The Lancashire outfit had a busy summer following that relegation, which led to several faces coming in, and plenty departing as well.

However, with the stiff competition for promotion, the club may feel that the January window requires further signings in order to help get the side over the line for a top two spot.

Here we look at the players that should be on Burnley’s shortlist ahead of the winter market opening at the start of 2025...

James Bree

Burnley have a very big squad as it is, so finding positions without depth shouldn’t be this easy.

At right-back, Parker has Connor Roberts and Shurandy Sambo at his disposal, but has found himself using Bashir Humphreys in that area as well, with summer signing Sambo seemingly not favoured by the Clarets boss.

This is a position that Burnley should be prioritising when they next look to make improvements to the squad, as it is a weak point.

James Bree is currently at Southampton, but is struggling for game time and hasn’t featured for the Saints in the Premier League.

He has plenty of Championship experience, and has excelled at this level in the past, in particular playing a key role in Luton Town’s rise to the top flight.

Bree would be an excellent fit for Parker's style of play, as he is comfortable on the ball and getting forward, and knows the quality needed to be competitive in the second tier.

Will Lankshear

Burnley’s forward options are also somewhat limited, with Lyle Foster struggling for goals, and Jay Rodriguez or Andreas Hountondji being the only real alternatives.

While Zian Flemming is also an option, this wouldn’t be the best use of the Dutchman as he's more of a number 10, meaning another forward could be signed in January to help get the team over the line.

A loan move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Will Lankshear could be a smart move to bolster their ranks.

Related Burnley FC: Scott Parker has double Lyle Foster worry - View Picking up injury on international duty, and scoring just once this season, Lyle Foster has given Scott Parker plenty to think about before Saturday.

The youngster has earned a strong reputation as a promising up-and-coming talent, but hasn’t been able to quite break into Ange Postecoglou’s first team plans just yet.

A move to Turf Moor would be beneficial for all parties, as it would allow him a chance at senior minutes, while giving Parker another option up front.

His record at underage level is quite impressive, and Burnley could steal a march on their rivals by taking a risk on him being able to translate that to senior football in the Championship

Alex Murphy

Full-back remains an issue for Burnley on both flanks, so even the arrival of James Bree wouldn’t be enough to shore up their backline’s depth issues.

Lucas Pires joined the club over the summer from Brazilian side Santos, but anyone else that could fill in that role in the current squad would be doing so out of position.

Players that Burnley should shortlist ahead of the 2025 January window Player Current Club Position James Bree Southampton Right-back Will Lankshear Tottenham Hotspur Forward Alex Murphy Newcastle United Left-back

Alex Murphy is another Premier League youngster that could come in on loan and provide a short-term fix for this issue.

The Irishman has already earned his top flight debut, but hasn’t been able to cement himself as a regular part of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side.

The opportunity to compete for game time in the Championship would be a good one that the teenager would surely relish, while providing some genuine competition for Pires on the left-flank.