Watford FC have enjoyed a positive start to the 2024/25 campaign, and will be hoping to continue their impressive home form after the international break.

Tom Cleverley's side have won four of their five matches at Vicarage Road so far this season, only dropping points at home to Coventry City in a 1-1 draw. A further victory on the road against Millwall has seen the Hornets enter the second break of the campaign in sixth place.

Attention will now slowly be turning to the January transfer window, as Watford hope to continue their push for the play-offs as the season starts to heat up as winter comes.

Not only will Cleverley be looking to strengthen, but he will also be hoping to retain his key players, but also let go of those who are not pulling their weight for the rest of the team.

Football League World has identified three players who could be in the minds of Watford supporters in the coming months, as the final transfer window of the season approaches.

Sign - James Berry

Watford have played some excellent football so far in 2024/25, but at points they have perhaps lacked a little bit of quality on the flanks and have rotated their starting wingers on multiple occasions.

Chesterfield's James Berry could be the perfect player to come in to help create some balance in that area, especially after how well he has settled in League Two with the Spireites.

The 23-year-old scored five goals in a seven-game spell at the start of the campaign, including a brace against Crewe Alexandra in a 5-0 victory, and has proven his ability to provide from out-wide.

Playing slightly narrower for Watford will only help, and after being linked with a switch to Hertfordshire by Football Insider for the upcoming January window, it is a move that perhaps is already being looked at.

The future is extremely bright for the former Liverpool academy star, and getting the opportunity to prove himself in the second tier already will only enhance his development and give Cleverley a different option to those that he already has in that position.

Sell - Imran Louza

It was perhaps expected that Imran Louza was going to be sold in the summer, but a back strain against Plymouth Argyle ahead of deadline day meant that the French midfielder stayed at Vicarage Road.

Nevertheless, he has featured just twice in the Championship in 2024/25, starting only once, and has been forced to watch on from the bench five times.

At 25, Louza is at a critical point in his career, and a lack of minutes will only be detrimental to him, particularly as it is unlikely that he will find a place in the starting XI any time soon, as both Moussa Sissoko and Tom Dele-Bashiuru start to build an excellent partnership in the middle of the park.

Saint-Etienne were interested in the midfielder in the summer, and Louza was keen on a move back to France, so if a similar situation arises in January it would not be surprising to see him leave England.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell at FC Lorient last season, where, despite getting relegated from Ligue Un, the 25-year-old was fantastic and showed to those in the division why they should make a move for him in the future.

Imran Louza Club Career (TransferMarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Nantes B 20 6 0 Nantes 66 12 6 Watford 65 6 7 Lorient 14 1 3 *Stats correct as of 8/10/2024

Retain - Ryan Andrews

Ryan Andrews has been superb for Watford since bursting onto the scene in 2023, and he has only improved over the last 18 months, playing over 60 times for the club at right-back, wing-back and also in slightly more advanced roles on either flank.

At 20-years-old, there could be clubs in the Premier League circling around Vicarage Road in January with Andrews' potential extremely high, but the Hornets must resist any offer made for him.

His current contract is not set to expire until 2028, so Watford do hold all the cards when it comes to negotiating a deal for him, and cashing in early in is not a decision that they have to make - especially if they continue to loiter in and around the play-off places.

In eight appearances in the Championship in 2024/25, he has scored twice and picked up an assist, and has been involved in just two goals fewer than what he was last season.

Andrews has an extremely promising career ahead of him, and staying in Hertfordshire until next summer at the very least will only help.