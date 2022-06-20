James Beattie reveals reasons behind Wigan Athletic’s recent success

Wigan Athletic stormed to the top of League One in the last campaign and booked their place back in the Championship with a title to boot as the season came to a close.

The side have been rejuvenated since they were taken over and led by Leam Richardson, they have shown no signs of slowing down ever since that fateful day last year.

Now, their aim is to continue that upwards trajectory and progress forward in the second tier – and James Beattie, who currently works at the DW Stadium as an assistant coach, has revealed to Wigan Today why things are working well for the Latics so far.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Wigan Athletic fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year were Wigan Athletic founded? 1921 1925 1928 1932

He claimed that the side are all ‘on the same page’ and that they have plenty of support from their new owners in most aspects of the game. That has proven to be vital too, as it has given Wigan a new life and energy on the field.

They spent the majority of last season in the top six and then the top two and as the season came closer and closer to its end, it never looked that much in doubt that the Latics would end up securing the league title.

In the end, they did just that – and the aim is not to fall straight back down to the third tier when the next campaign kicks off. Instead, they plan to recruit well this summer and continue their surge back up the EFL next time around – and Beattie believes the side have a good vision to do so.

He said: “Every time we’ve gone to the board for support, it’s been there. At the same time it’s all been budgeted, everything’s been very bottom line, and structured in every way.

“The good thing is we’re all on the same page, in that we want this club to be sustainable…but also successful at the same time. It’s all been really thought out every single step of the way, and we’ve had some really interesting conversations along the way about things like travel budgets! The reason for the success has been a lot of hard work by the players and staff and everyone connected to the club.” The Verdict James Beattie appears to be gushing over the way that Wigan is being run right now and that will be music to the ears of the club’s supporters. After a tumultuous few years that saw them drop down the pyramid and then nearly enter liquidation, they will be delighted to see that things are now certainly on the up. Even off the field, it appears as though everyone involved at the DW Stadium is now pushing in the right direction and getting the club back to where they feel they belong. There is still plenty of work to be done and adapting back to life in the Championship won’t be easy. The side though appear to be well-equipped to give it a good go and if Leam Richardson and his coaches can work well together this offseason, they could keep Wigan going forward rather than falling backwards again. They stormed to the league title last year – and a bit more of that momentum could see them go well in the second tier again.