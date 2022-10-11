James and Naismith updates emerge ahead of Bristol City’s clash with Preston

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has confirmed that Matty James and Kal Naismith will not be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Preston North End and are also a doubt for this weekend’s meeting with Millwall.

James has recently been suffering with a groin injury and has not featured for the Robins since their clash with Burnley last month.

Naismith meanwhile is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his calf.

The defender, who joined the Robins earlier this year on a free transfer, missed last Saturday’s meeting with Birmingham City.

In the absence of Naismith, Pearson’s side delivered an incredibly underwhelming display at St Andrew’s as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Blues.

Bristol City will be determined to produce a positive response to this particular setback when they host Preston at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

Ahead of this fixture, Pearson has shared an update on James and Naismith.

Speaking to Robins TV (as cited by Bristol World) about this duo, Pearson said: “They won’t be available midweek absolutely.

“It’s still very debatable whether they will be close at the weekend too.

“You have to remember when players have been out for any length of time they have to get a base of pitch time on the training field.

“We’re missing players but every team has to miss players and missing players mean that other people get opportunities and they have got to take it.”

The Verdict

Whereas the Robins would have been hoping to call upon the services of these two players for tomorrow’s clash, they will now need the other members of their squad to step up to the mark.

When James and Naismith are ready to make their return to action, Pearson may find it beneficial to ease them back into the fold as this approach will minimise the risk of further injury setbacks.

James will be confident in his ability to make a difference for the Robins in the coming months as he has made 184 appearances at this level and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete.

Having recorded an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.03 in the Championship this season, Naismith will also fancy his chances of delivering the goods for his side when is fit enough to feature.