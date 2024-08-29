New Sheffield Wednesday striker Jamal Lowe has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Hillsborough.

Lowe joined the Owls on a free transfer in June after his release by Bournemouth, and his arrival saw the club finally land one of their long-term targets having reportedly been interested in signing him last summer prior to his loan move to Swansea City.

The 30-year-old is one of 11 new signings for Wednesday this summer as manager Danny Rohl rebuilds his squad after achieving survival last season following a remarkable turnaround under his guidance.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for the Owls, with one win and two defeats from their opening three league games, but Lowe has hit the ground running at his new club, scoring two goals in his first four appearances.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Lowe discussed everything from his reasons for joining Wednesday, his targets for the season, his partnership with fellow new signing Ike Ugbo and his first impressions of Rohl.

Reasons behind Sheffield Wednesday move

Lowe revealed that Rohl played a key role in convincing him to make the move to Hillsborough, as well as the club's passionate support base.

"Bar the fact of the club being a big club with ambition, I spoke to the manager and he just relayed those same beliefs and same ambitions and same thoughts that I had for myself," Lowe said.

"It seemed like a perfect fit."

"Obviously the fan base is crazy," Lowe continued.

"I knew it was a big stadium and there's always a lot of people in the stadium, but the atmosphere being a home player is so much different than coming away trying to play here.

"I've experienced that a few times, so it's nice to be on the supporting side of the Sheffield Wednesday fans.

"Obviously we've all got dreams and ambitions to push up the league and be as successful as we physically can, so that's what were working on for this season."

2024-25 goal targets

After scoring twice in his first four games for the club, Lowe said that while he does not have a specific goal target in mind for the season, he would love to be on the scoresheet as frequently as he can.

"As many as physically possible," Lowe said.

"I don't want to put a limiting number on it just in case, but every striker in the world will tell you they want to score in every game.

"There's 46 games, so that should be 46 games.

"We're only four in and I've already got two, so I'm off the mark, but I'd like as many as physically possible.

"Every time you step on the pitch you want to score."

Ike Ugbo partnership

Lowe is not the only striker to join Wednesday this summer, with the Owls paying a reported £3 million to sign Ugbo from Troyes on a permanent basis after he scored seven goals in 19 games during his loan spell at the club in the second half of last season.

The signs of a promising partnership between Lowe and Ugbo are already there, with the pair both getting on the scoresheet in the 5-1 win at Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, while Ugbo provided the assist for Lowe's goal.

When asked how much he is looking forward to playing alongside Ugbo, Lowe said: "A lot.

"He's obviously another serious striker, a goal threat and an assist threat.

"It'll be nice to push each other, compete against each other and play together.

"Last night he got an assist for my goal, and he scored himself as well, so we're looking forward to helping each other on the pitch."

Sheffield Wednesday targeting play-off push

It has been a mixed start to the season for Wednesday, but Lowe said the fact they have faced tough opponents in Sunderland and Leeds United must be taken into account, and he believes the club should be aiming to challenge for the play-offs this campaign.

"I honestly think we should be aiming as high as we can, maybe play-offs," Lowe said.

"It has been a rocky start, but we have played some really tough opponents as well, so you have to gauge it.

"It's early on in the season, we're still learning, we're learning about each other, we're learning the style of play and building relationships on the pitch.

"I feel like we're moving in the right direction."

Danny Rohl praise

Rohl has made a big impression on the Wednesday squad since his arrival at the club in October, with forward Josh Windass stating in April that the German is "probably the best coach I’ve ever worked with".

While Lowe has only been working with Rohl for a short period of time, the striker admitted he ranks highly among the managers he has played under during his career.

"He's definitely up there with the best," Lowe said.

"Everyone says the same thing about him, the detail he puts into stuff is incredible.

"It's been really positive working with him and long may it continue."

Steel City derby excitement

One of the most eagerly anticipated occasions in the fixture calendar for Wednesday this season is the return of the Steel City derby against Sheffield United for the first time in five years.

With the first meeting against the Blades coming up at Bramall Lane on Sunday 10th November, Lowe admitted that he is relishing being involved in the game, and he also said he is looking forward to facing his former club Swansea.

Asked if there are any specific games that stand out for him this season, Lowe said: "All of them.

"Obviously the derby home and away will be a great experience and a great occasion for the players and the fans and it's something that you want to be able to give back to the fans.

"It's always nice playing against your former clubs as well, so when Swansea come here and we go to them, that'll be a nice occasion as well.

"Those are the two fixtures I'm looking out for."