Highlights Lowe believes Sheffield Wednesday can aim for promotion next season with a new manager and signings boosting their capability.

Despite ending last season just above relegation, the Owls have the potential to push for a top-end finish in the league.

Danny Rohl's impact on the team has led to a credible conversation about Wednesday's possibility of reaching the play-offs.

Jamal Lowe doesn't see why Sheffield Wednesday shouldn't be pushing for promotion sooner rather than later, given how they ended the season.

It's a pretty bold claim that's been made by the Jamaican international. Given the fact that his new side weren't safe from relegation until the final game of the season - a win over Sunderland secured their safety - it'd be a big surprise if Wednesday were up at the top end of the league next season.

Well, there is some credence to what he said. The Owls needed form that was reminiscent of sides at the top of the Championship in order to escape the drop, and that's what Danny Rohl led them to - one of the greatest escapes.

They've made a lot of signings already this summer. Lowe is one of just eight new players who have joined the club since that trip to the Stadium of Light in May.

They've got Premier League experience in him, Yan Valery and Max Lowe, plus some unknown but exciting quantities in Olaf Kobacki and Svante Ingelsson.

The one addition they know all about is returning keeper James Beadle, who has come back to Hillsborough on a season-long loan. However, there's no guarantee that he will be there for the full campaign.

After the 2023/24 campaign, Owls fans wouldn't be out of their minds to think that their young German manager can achieve anything, and Lowe thinks he can lead the club to great things too, even a return to the top.

Jamal Lowe's Sheffield Wednesday promotion claim

The 29-year-old thinks that getting back to the top flight, for the first time since the opening year of this millennium, is something that Wednesday can push for.

"100%," said Lowe to Rob Staton, on whether the Owls are in the position to hope for a top-end finish."With the manager and the backing that he’s getting from above, with the players that he already had and the ones that he’s getting in, I don’t see why not.

"I know everyone that was in the building before is looking to push on and progress from what they did last year. The end of that season, if the season had just been that, then they would have been in the top six from when he come in until the end of the season.

23/24 Championship table (final 2 months) Team P GD Pts 6 Stoke City 11 4 18 7 Bristol City 11 3 18 8 QPR 11 1 18 9 Sheffield Wednesday 11 0 18

"That just shows you that the capability is there and, as you've seen in the window already, he's made quite a few signings, and hopefully that should only boost that and help them push up further."

The play-offs would be a fantastic achievement for Wednesday

At Christmas last year, people would have thought that you'd lost all your senses if you'd brought up the conversation about Wednesday being near the top six, but it just speaks to the work that Rohl has done to turn things around at Hillsborough.

It's a credible conversation that will be happening in EFL and Championship circles, and it's because of the manager.

Now, talking about the possibility and actually achieving it are two very different things. That play-off pack is going to be very competitive next season.

If, and it's only an if at the moment, Wednesday find themselves in the hunt during the latter stages of the 24/25 campaign, it will be one of the most brilliant comebacks in recent second tier memory, and it will likely book Rohl a Premier League job if he wants it.