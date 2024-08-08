Highlights Sheffield Wednesday kick off Championship season vs Plymouth with new signings and renewed hope under manager Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Plymouth Argyle in their opening Championship game of the season at Hillsborough on Sunday.

The Owls will be hoping for a much-improved campaign this season after narrowly avoiding relegation following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl last term.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad, with nine new players arriving at Hillsborough so far this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday 2024-25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new deals, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after turning down the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted line-up against Plymouth Argyle

The Owls get their season underway against Plymouth, who will be under the management of Wayne Rooney for the first time, and as the countdown to the big kick-off continues, we predicted how Rohl's men could line up this weekend.

GK: James Beadle

After a successful temporary spell at Hillsborough in the second half of last season that saw him keep eight clean sheets in 19 appearances, Wednesday re-signed Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Beadle faces competition for places from Ben Hamer and Pierce Charles, but the Seagulls would not have allowed him to return to the club if he was not going to be number one, and he will get the nod to start between the sticks.

RB: Yan Valery

It was something of a surprise to see the Owls sign another right-back this summer considering Pol Valentin's excellent form last season, but Valery looks likely to replace the Spaniard in the team this campaign.

Valery worked with Rohl during his time as a coach at Southampton, and after registering five assists in 37 games to help Angers to promotion to the French top flight last term, he will provide an attacking threat down the right for Wednesday.

CB: Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa has spent the last five-and-a-half years at Hillsborough after joining the Owls from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2019, and he extended his contract at the club this summer.

The 29-year-old was a regular starter for Wednesday last term, and after an impressive pre-season, he should keep his place in the team this campaign.

CB: Di'Shon Bernard

After a lengthy wait for a decision on his future, Wednesday supporters were delighted when Bernard signed a new contract at the club last month.

Bernard has been one of the Owls' standout players after joining on a free transfer following his release by Manchester United last summer, and he will be an integral part of the defence once again this season.

LB: Max Lowe

Lowe made the controversial move across the Steel City to join Wednesday after his release by Sheffield United this summer, but he has received a warm welcome at Hillsborough.

The 27-year-old missed much of last season with injury, but he is now back to full fitness, and as he is the only natural left-back on the Owls' books, he is likely to be a guaranteed starter.

CM: Svante Ingelsson

In truth, Wednesday supporters did not know much about Ingelsson when he made the move from German side Hansa Rostock in June, but he has made a positive impression.

Rohl is facing a big decision on whether to play Ingelsson or fellow new signing Nathaniel Chalobah in the holding role against Plymouth, but given the former's strong performances during pre-season, he could be handed a start this weekend.

CM: Barry Bannan

Bannan signed a new contract at Hillsborough this summer to continue a remarkable journey that has seen him become a Wednesday legend since his arrival on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2015.

There were some question marks last season over whether Bannan would still be able to perform at Championship level, but the Scotsman certainly silenced the doubters, and he remains the Owls' most influential player.

RW: Anthony Musaba

Musaba endured a tough start to his Wednesday career after his arrival from Monaco last summer, but he improved significantly under Rohl's guidance, and he finished the season as the club's top scorer with eight goals in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form during pre-season, and many Owls supporters are expecting big things from him in the year ahead.

AM: Josh Windass

After contract talks stalled, it had looked like Windass would be leaving Wednesday this summer, but a late intervention from Rohl saw him sign a new deal at Hillsborough.

Windass turned down reported interest from the likes of Derby County, Stoke City, Coventry City, Hull City, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City to remain with the Owls, and after scoring seven goals in 28 appearances during an injury-disrupted campaign last season, he will be hoping to improve on that return this time around.

LW: Djeidi Gassama

Gassama enjoyed a decent first season at Hillsborough after joining the Owls from Paris Saint-Germain last summer as he scored four goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, and he is another player who looks ready to kick on this term.

New signing Olaf Kobacki will be pushing to start on the left on Sunday, but Gassama has impressed during pre-season, and having scored the winner in the 1-0 home win over Plymouth in March, he will be keen to cause problems for the Pilgrims once again.

ST: Jamal Lowe

With Wednesday currently looking light in the forward areas, Lowe is likely to make his debut against Plymouth after joining the club on a free transfer following his release by Bournemouth this summer.

Lowe scored nine goals and registered three assists in 35 games during his loan spell at Swansea City last season, and while the Owls will almost certainly bring in at least one new striker before the end of the transfer window, he has a big chance to stake his claim to be Rohl's first choice number nine.