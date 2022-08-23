Jamal Lowe from Bournemouth to Watford: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Watford are currently leading the race to sign AFC Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe.

Having joined Bournemouth last summer, Lowe helped the Cherries win automatic promotion back to the Premier League during his debut season with the club.

However, the 28-year-old could now be set for a swift return to the Championship, after seemingly falling down the pecking order at The Vitality Stadium.

It is understood that Bournemouth are willing to let Lowe leave on loan before the transfer window closes, with Watford leading the race for his services.

That is a deal that would certainly generate a fair amount of interest, so we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that could arise around a move for Lowe to Watford, right here.

Which club do these 26 ex-Watford midfielders now play for?

1 of 26 Nordin Amrabat AEK PAOK

Is it a good move?

It does seem as though this is one that could work out well for those involved.

For Bournemouth, it would allow them to create more space in their squad, and potentially raise some funds, as they look to put together a squad capable of holding their own in the Premier League, after a relatively quiet window so far.

Watford meanwhile, would be getting a player with plenty of useful Championship experience, while Lowe would be switching to a club who will be among many people’s favourites to win promotion this season, which would give him a big opportunity to remind everyone of just what he can do.

As a result, this is a deal that does look like one that should be appealing, to everyone involved with it.

Would he start?

That could arguably depend on potential outgoings at Watford before the window closes.

Despite plenty of speculation, it still remains to be seen whether Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr will leave Vicarage Road before the end of the market.

If they do not, then the quality they have could make it hard for Lowe to get above them in the pecking order.

A move away for one of those though, could open the door for Lowe to become a regular in Rob Edwards’ side, and with other Championship sides such as Norwich, Sunderland and Burnley interested, Lowe may need to know he is going to get opportunities at Watford, if he is to make this move.

What does he offer?

Lowe is certainly a player who would provide some considerable attacking threat for Watford.

In 136 Championship appearances in his career to date, the attacker has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists, showing that he is capable of both taking and creating chances.

Furthermore, his versatility means he is capable of playing anywhere across the front line, something that could be useful for the Hornets, as they look to cope with the demands that playing in the Championship will place on their squad.

Add in the fact that at 28-years-old, Lowe is still in the prime years of his career, and this does look as though it could be a rather useful piece of business for Watford to try and get done.