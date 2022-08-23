Jamal Lowe from Bournemouth to Burnley: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Burnley have endured a mixed start to life back in the Championship, although that was probably to be expected given the huge turnover of players at the club.

New boss Vincent Kompany has lost many key figures since his appointment and whilst he has brought in some quality, recent results suggest further additions are required.

For many, bringing in attacking reinforcements should be the priority, and FLW exclusively revealed that the Clarets were one of several clubs showing an interest in Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe, who has made just one very brief substitute appearance since the Cherries promotion.

Therefore, a move ahead of the deadline is expected and here we discuss a potential move to Turf Moor…

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, it would appear to suit all parties.

Lowe is a forward who can play in different attacking positions and his mobility and pace makes him ideally suited to the way Kompany wants to play.

Crucially, the Championship side are low on numbers in attack, so he would provide more depth and quality in a key area of the team. Meanwhile, for Lowe, he knows he’s going to struggle to play for Bournemouth, so a chance to play regularly should appeal.

Would he start?

He would certainly feature every game.

It’s hard to say whether he would be in the XI straight away, and ultimately nobody will be guaranteed a place.

However, the five sub rule has given a chance for more rotation and it would mean that someone like Lowe, with his versatility and ability, would get plenty of action if he did join Burnley to help their promotion push.

What does he offer?

As touched upon, Lowe is someone who can play out wide in Kompany’s system or in the middle.

The former Portsmouth man boasts good pace, he is clever with his movement and he scores goals. The fact he got 14 for Swansea, who adopt a similar possession based approach to the current Burnley side, in the 20/21 campaign, indicate he would be a good fit in terms of his all-round game.