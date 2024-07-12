Highlights Lowe's admiration for Röhl's ambition and past success led him to commit to Sheffield Wednesday.

Jamal Lowe has revealed that Danny Röhl's similar ambition and him leading Sheffield Wednesday to their great relegation escape was what convinced him to commit his future to Hillsborough.

The Owls haven't been hanging about this summer. Their intent to refresh the squad that barely escaped the drop last season has been clear, and they've looked to do said business quickly.

Defensive reinforcements were the early port of call, but, as the window has progressed, attention has been drawn more towards adding options further up the pitch, with the latest signing being former Manchester United academy man Charlie McNeill.

Alongside McNeill in the forward's union will be ex-Swansea attacker Lowe, who joined Wednesday following his release from AFC Bournemouth.

He was the Swans' top scorer last season, and should prove to be a good option for Röhl. The 29-year-old has now revealed what impact the German boss had on his decision to join the club.

Jamal Lowe reveals reasons for joining Sheffield Wednesday

The Jamaican international told BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton that the Wednesday manager's ambition and how he dragged the club to survival last season was a big thing for him when making a decision on his future this summer.

On the factors that convinced him to join the Owls, Lowe said: "The project of the club and the manager, the ambitions of the manager and the size of the club. The way you guys ended the season as well, so a lot of those things come in and play a part in the decision-making.

"Swansea were kind of in that battle as well. We only finished three points above in the end, so we were in that group of could go or could stay. So we were keeping a close eye on it and every time we checked they'd won again.

"You hope that someone's losing to give you that break, but you guys were never the ones to lose to be fair. Thankfully, both clubs survived.

"When he (Röhl) first called me we had like an hour-long phone call, which was nice for somebody that you've never met before to speak for that long about football, about his ideas on football and my ideas on football was refreshing," continued the forward.

"As you can imagine, speaking to a stranger for an hour isn't easy, but it was an easy conversation.

"I'm quite an ambitious person, career wise. I always want to push for more, strive for more, and he basically mirrored those same ambitions, and that was a major thing for me."

Lowe should be a strong pick-up for Wednesday

What maybe most proves the Jamaican's quality at this level the most is that his former side wanted him back, but their manager, Luke Williams, admitted that they'd struggle to be able to afford his wages, which is also an encouraging sign of the backing that the German has got.

He only found the back of the net nine times in 35 games for the Swans, but his conversion rate was a very respectable 17%.

Jamal Lowe's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 35 Starts 24 Goals 9 xG 8.76 Conversion rate 17% Assists 3 Big chances created 4 Stats taken from Sofascore

The key will be keeping him fit and healthy. If they can do that, then having a potential double-digit scorer will help Röhl and his team climb up the table and away from the relegation scrap they endured last season.