Swansea City completed another memorable double over Cardiff City after a dramatic 3-2 win in the Welsh capital on Saturday.

Russell Martin’s men deliver on the big day

Despite a difficult start to 2023, victory over Bristol City prior to the international break eased any concerns that the Swans had about relegation this season. Nevertheless, the importance of the Cardiff fixture is always the same, as they looked to build on the historic double they did last season, which was the first time it had happened in over 100 years.

The challenge was to repeat that feat, and things looked good for the Swans when they went two goals up inside the first half. However, the Bluebirds would battle back, until Ben Cabango struck the winner in the 99th minute.

That sparked bedlam in the away end, as the centre-back and his teammates ran to those who had made the journey.

And, taking to Instagram, Cabango shared images of those wild celebrations, along with the caption ‘quadruple’. His post brought a response from some former teammates as well, as Jamal Lowe commented ‘incredible scenes’.

Another to get in on the action was Connor Roberts, who knows exactly what this fixture means, and he described it as the ‘best photo ever’.

As well as giving Swansea the bragging rights and extending their dominance in the South Wales Derby, the result also keeps Cardiff in real relegation trouble this season. They are only outside the bottom three on goal difference, although they do have a game in hand on those below them in the table.

Memorable day for Swansea

This is a game that will be remembered for a long, long time among the Swansea support, and Cabango has etched his name into the history books by scoring that dramatic winning goal. It’s what all players dream of, to score a stoppage time winner in the derby in front of the away end, and the celebrations really were superb for all connected to Swansea.

The comments from Lowe and Roberts will also go down well with the fans, as it shows they understood what Swansea and this rivalry is all about, and they’re delighted to see their former club get the win.

So, it was a great day for Swansea and the fact they’ve put Cardiff closer to relegation is a bonus, and yesterday is one that Cabango will remember for a very long time.