Highlights Watford addressed their lack of depth at left-back by signing Jamal Lewis on a loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer next summer.

Lewis has been sidelined with injuries since joining the club, but there are encouraging signs that he could make his debut after the international break.

If Ken Sema is not fit to start, Lewis is likely to feature in the starting XI against Birmingham City, and even if Sema is fit, Lewis is expected to make an appearance during the match.

Heading into the summer, one of the key areas Watford needed to address in the transfer market was at left-back.

For the entirety of last season, it had been a problem position for the Hornets, with Hassane Kamara the only recognised senior left full-back on the club's books.

To make the situation even more pressing, this summer, Kamara departed Watford for Udinese, having joined the Italian side on a permanent deal last summer before being loaned back to Vicarage Road for the 2022/23 campaign.

Part of the solution this summer, as it was at times last season, was to promote youngster James Morris to the first team squad. However, the club also decided to sign Jamal Lewis from Newcastle United.

Is Jamal Lewis' move to Watford a loan deal or a permanent transfer?

Jamal Lewis joined Watford on a loan deal that is set to last for the 2023/24 season. However, the Hornets have confirmed that they do hold an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

It is unclear at this stage how much it would cost the club to make it a permanent move.

Jamal Lewis injury news

Despite having joined at the end of July, Jamal Lewis is yet to make his debut for the Hornets.

This was due to injury.

Ahead of the most recent international break, though, Valerien Ismael hinted that Lewis could perhaps be fit after the break.

With that in mind, we thought we'd look at the latest updates on Lewis' fitness ahead of Watford's clash with Birmingham City.

What has Valerien Ismael said about Jamal Lewis?

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's clash versus Birmingham City, Watford boss Valerien Ismael dropped an encouraging update on the 25-year-old.

"I think it’s important that he stays healthy with consistency. He needs games. He has the rhythm in training – we have found a good rhythm – but it’s now about finding that rhythm in games," Ismael told Watford FC club media.

"Technically and physically, he brings everything we need for that position. He has exactly the profile we need and it’s the reason why we picked him.

"Now we take his situation step-by-step, and we need the first step tomorrow and then after that, we go from there.

"We have a few games in a week so we will see how it goes. We will take it one game at a time with him."

Who could Jamal Lewis replace in the Watford starting XI?

With Jamal Lewis being a left-back, naturally he will be eyeing the left-back spot, which has been occupied by Ken Sema in recent weeks.

It may be that Sema's slot is available, too, with Valerien Ismael confirming that the Swedish international is suffering from muscle fatigue following the international break.

Watford are set to assess Sema ahead of the Birmingham clash and make a last-minute call on his fitness.

What you would say, though, is that there is no need for the Hornets to take any risks on Sema if Lewis is ready to feature.

Will Jamal Lewis make his Watford debut v Birmingham City?

With the Northern Irish international fit, it seems very likely that he will feature at some stage in the Birmingham City clash.

If Sema is deemed unfit to start, he could be in the starting XI.

However, if Sema is deemed fit to play, given he is suffering from muscle fatigue, it seems unlikely he would manage the full 90 minutes.

Therefore, it does look very likely that Jamal Lewis will make his Watford debut versus Birmingham City this weekend.