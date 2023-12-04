Highlights Bradford forward Jake Young frustrated by lack of playing time, shipped out on loan to Barrow and Swindon.

Bradford City forward Jake Young reveals it was frustrating being out of favour at the Bantams.

The 22-year-old joined Bradford in the summer of 2022 and was in and out of the side but impressed in his handful of performances, bagging three goals and earning a nomination for goal of the month for his strike against Walsall in September.

But from October, Young had found himself out of favour with boss Mark Hughes and was shipped out on loan to Barrow in the January transfer window.

Returning from his loan spell in Cumbria, Young was told he could find a new club and joined Swindon Town on loan, where he has impressed, bagging 16 goals and topping the goal-scoring charts for the league.

Young has now revealed his anger at not being picked and admits he is now loving his best season to date with the Robins.

What did Jake Young say?

Speaking to PA News Agency, Young said “I was 21 and to be deemed not good enough three months into a four-year deal was tough, especially when it’s somewhere I wanted to be.

“It was mainly one man’s opinion and that’s fine, that’s football.

“My view was he’s got me there, give me an opportunity to improve. That’s all I was looking for. I wasn’t looking to play every minute but when I’d been on the pitch I’d shown I could affect games.

“I just wanted to learn and improve, and I didn’t really think I got the opportunity, but football’s about opinions.

“It’s something you’ve always wanted to do and when you find yourself not enjoying it anymore that’s the hardest part.

“It’s something I’ve learned from, and I won’t take these spells I’m in now for granted because I know how hard I’ve worked physically and mentally to get here.

“It’s not necessarily about proving people wrong but more proving myself right that I belong at this level and higher. This is the player I know I am."

Young also stated how he is a Swindon player unless told otherwise.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Young said: “I am loving it here, obviously I am having the best season of my career to date, so there is no reason that I would want to leave.

“Obviously, like I said at the start of the season, it is not necessarily up to me, and we will see what comes.

“I am loving it here, and I am a Swindon player until I am told otherwise and that is what I am sticking with.”

Should Bradford City recall Jake Young?

The Bantams should certainly recall Young.

Whilst Andy Cook and Tyler Smith have chipped in with goals this season, Young's form and record is miles better.

Recalling the former Forest Green Rovers man, would bolster the Bantams front-line massively and make it look even more dangerous as Cook and Smith begin to pick up.

The goals that Young has scored could be the difference for the Graham Alexander's side if they are to achieve promotion this season.

Alexander has hinted that he may recall the striker in January.

This decision would be smart and possibly would massively pay off for the Bantams.