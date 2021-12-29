Jake Livermore reveals what West Brom need to ‘find’ amid poor form

West Brom are well amongst the play-off places but the club have struggled for goals and points recently.

However, Jake Livermore believes that the problem does not fall at the feet of Valerien Ismael despite some fans clamouring for the change with the boss and he told the Shropshire Star that there isn’t ‘anything wrong with the system.’

The 32-year-old player has managed 19 games so far this season for the Baggies and remains as important as ever to the club and the way that they want to play.

However, the side have managed just three goals and eight points from their last five games and it means that the club are now fourth in the table.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Jonathan Bond? Colorado Rapids LA Galaxy Minnesota United Seattle Sounders

Even Blackburn have now overtaken them in the table and they are four points off the automatic promotion spots. However, despite many believing that Ismael and his tactics aren’t working at the Hawthorns, Livermore instead feels that it could be the fault of the players and that the system itself is working fine.

He said to the Shropshire Star: “I always try and be brutally honest and we (the players) need to have a look at ourselves. At Derby we had 60 per cent possession, 19 shots. There doesn’t seem to anything wrong with the system, it’s that killer instinct we need to find now.”

That is a though echoed by their manager, who looks like he could try and sign a fresh striker in the winter transfer window. It seems to be the position they want the most when the window opens – and if they make the right signing, they could soon find the goals and the points again at the Hawthorns.

Livermore himself can continue to play and will be hoping his side can start pushing for the automatic promotion spots again soon.

The Verdict

Valerien Ismael and his tactics can work, as we have seen at Barnsley.

Last season, the manager managed to lead a massively unfancied side into the play-off places and their football was superb in claiming results against some of the better and richer teams in the table. It was this form that saw him take over at West Brom – he just hasn’t perhaps got the players to work in that system yet.

If he can sign some of the players he has been linked with – some of who played for him at the Tykes – then he could certainly start producing goals and results again. They did it at Barnsley and they know they could then do it with the Baggies.

Again though, this depends on him utilising the winter window well. If he can, then there is every chance he could have more success in the second half of the campaign.