Jake Livermore issues honest reaction to West Brom’s sluggish weekend performance v Swansea

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore has stated that his side’s performance against Swansea City on Saturday was not good enough.

The Baggies drew 0-0 on the weekend and couldn’t find a way past what was a stubborn Swansea side, and the result meant that West Brom dropped behind Leeds United to second in the Championship.

Slaven Bilic and his squad do still have a healthy lead over third placed Fulham, and are ahead by six points with just nine games left to play.

Next week, West Brom face midlands rivals Birmingham City at The Hawthorns before travelling to West London to face another side in the promotion mix when they take on Brentford.

Livermore has expressed that the display on the weekend wasn’t good enough although insisted that his side will keep spirits up ahead of the run-in.

Speaking to West Brom’s official website, Livermore said: “It’s not doom and gloom because the boys have done well and we’ve got to keep our spirits up.

“We could pat each other on the back and say we did alright but unfortunately it’s fine lines in this league and that’s not good enough for where we want to be. “

The Verdict

West Brom have been terrific for most of the season, and actually in recent months they seem to have stepped it up after what had been a sticky period around Christmas.

The Baggies now have some really important fixtures coming up and have to get victories if they’re to keep that gap to within six points over Fulham.

It’s set to be an enthralling run-in and it’s quite refreshing to see Livermore say that the side weren’t good enough as it is that honesty that can make you better.

It’ll be really intriguing to see who wins the league, and who holds their nerve over the final nine games.