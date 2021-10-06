Jake Livermore at West Brom: What do we know so far? Is a new deal likely to happen?

While West Brom target an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season, a number of Baggies players will be thinking about their individual futures as well.

One player who finds himself in that position, is Jake Livermore, with the midfielder’s contract at The Hawthorns set to expire at the end of this season.

Since joining West Brom from Hull City for a reported £10million fee back in the 2017 January transfer window, Livermore has gone on to make 168 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, helping them win promotion from the Championship in the 2019/20 season.

Now though, Livermore is into the final few months of his contract at The Hawthorns, and that will no doubt soon start to see attention turn to whether or not he could be in line for an extended contract with West Brom.

One thing that the midfielder seemingly does have in his favour if he is hoping to secure a new deal, is the support of Baggies boss Valerien Ismael.

So far this season, Livermore has started all 11 league games played by West Brom, which does seem to suggest that Ismael feels he still has a part to play for the Baggies, which could boost his hopes of a new contract.

However, you do wonder whether West Brom’s own promotion push this season, could influence Livermore’s future at the club.

It is worth noting that Livermore started just 15 league games in the Premier League for the Baggies last season, and was an unused substitute in 15 more.

As a result, there may be a sense that the midfielder could struggle to make an impact in the top-flight if West Brom – who currently sit second in the Championship table – were to win promotion this season.

Add to that the fact that given he will be 32-years-old by the start of next season, Livermore is now starting to move towards the latter stages of his career, which may also work against him if the Baggies move forward with their squad.

However, given the presence he has in the squad as captain, and the fact that the Baggies are not exactly stacked for options in the centre of midfield right now, there could still be a case to be made for keeping around Livermore as a useful cover option in the centre of the park.

Whether that is a role Livermore would be willing to fill remains to be seen, meaning with so many issues to address, it could be some time until the future of the midfielder beyond the end of this season becomes clearer.