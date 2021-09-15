Jake Forster-Caskey sends message to Charlton Athletic fans on his current situation

Jake Forster-Caskey spoke about his approach to recovering from his second anterior cruciate ligament when he was interviewed on The Mental Well-Balling Podcast.

The Brighton and Hove Albion academy graduate won Charlton Athletic’s Player of the Year award last season but will be out for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign after sustaining the knee injury at the back end of last term.

When asked about a potential return date and his general rehabilitation the 27-year-old said:

“This time I’m a bit more relaxed about what date exactly I’m going to come back.

“I’m taking each day and each stage of the rehab as it comes, which I think has helped me because I’ve been a bit more relaxed about everything. The physio Adam Coe has been unbelievable.”

With the additions of Harry Arter and Elliot Lee late on in the transfer window, even with his standout performances last term Forster-Caskey faces a challenge to get back into the first team picture when available.

The 27-year-old’s contract only runs until the summer of 2022 so he will need to show something in the closing exchanges of the campaign to convince the club or others that he is ready for a return to League One football.

The Verdict

It took Forster-Caskey around two years to look back to his best after his first ACL injury and this time, though it is expected not to be as serious, it feels as though he cannot afford for that process to prolong if he wants to continue playing at third tier level.

His words about the recovery process and how he has taken on the challenge from a mental standpoint were very pleasing in the episode, which will be noise to the ears of Charlton supporters with the club currently placed precariously just above the League One relegation zone.

Hopefully Forster-Caskey can return to the side to demonstrate why he is still an attractive commodity for the club moving forward, especially after winning the Player of the Year award by a landslide last term.