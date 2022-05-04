Jake Forster-Caskey reacts to Charlton Athletic’s decision to part ways with Johnnie Jackson

Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has taken to Instagram to react to the club’s decision to part ways with Johnnie Jackson.

As confirmed by the club’s official website yesterday, the Addicks have relieved Jackson of his duties at The Valley following a brief stint in charge.

After guiding the club to some positive results in League One, Jackson was handed over the reins on a permanent basis in December.

Although Charlton did manage to produce some encouraging performances under the guidance of the 39-year-old following the turn of the year, a lack of consistency resulted in them finishing the campaign in 13th place.

The Addicks are now on the lookout for a new manager who they hope can guide them to new heights next season.

According to reporter Alan Nixon, Neil Lennon is one of the individuals who is believed to be on the short list for the vacancy at Charlton.

After learning about the news of Jackson’s departure, Forster-Caskey opted to take to Instagram to thank Jackson for everything that he managed to achieve at the club as a player and as a coach.

The 28-year-old posted an image of himself with Jackson with the caption: “Had the pleasure of being your team mate and then being one of your players.

“Thanks for everything and I wish you all the very best for the future.

“Club legend.”

The Verdict

Whether this particular decision by the club’s hierarchy turns out to be the right move will depend on whether they are able to draft in a sufficient replacement for Jackson.

Considering that the transfer window is set to open next month, Charlton will need to act quickly when it comes to recruiting a manager as they will want to give their new boss enough time to put his own stamp on the club’s squad.

It will be interesting to see whether the decision to part ways with Jackson will have a direct impact on Forster-Caskey’s future at Charlton as the midfielder only recently made his return to action from a serious knee injury.

The midfielder’s current deal with the club is set to expire in June but the club do have an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.