Jake Cooper has reflected on the challenges facing Millwall in their bid to earn a play-off place.

The Lions are chasing a top six finish having held a position within the play-off positions for most of the campaign.

Gary Rowett’s side are currently fourth in the Championship table ahead of this afternoon’s big clash with Luton Town.

Can Millwall earn a play-off place?

The 28-year-old was part of the Millwall side that earned promotion from League One in 2017 as he nears his 300th appearance for the club.

But he has insisted that maintaining their top six position is easier said than done given the level of competition aiming for the four potential promotion spots.

The defender believes that there will be many twists and turns yet to come even with just seven games left to play in the campaign.

“It’s easier said than done,” said Cooper, via London News Online.

“There are some good teams left around us who have got games in hand.

“It might be looking nice and rosy at the moment but there are going to be some twists and turns, for sure, in this run-in.

“We play two of the top six and we play two of the bottom three.

“Tough games.

“And you also never want to be playing those teams who aren’t really playing for too much and are more relaxed.

“They can play with freedom and it often makes those matches difficult.

“Easter weekend is going to be massive.

“We play a top team in Luton and then we are away at Hull, who have been going well.

“Fingers crossed we can find our way in there.”

Rowett’s side are four points clear of the chasing pack, but have played a game more than the likes of West Brom and Blackburn Rovers beneath them in the table.

How are Millwall’s end-of-season fixtures?

The clash with Luton this afternoon could prove very important for Millwall as a victory could give them a big step towards a top six berth.

Fixtures against Preston North End and Blackburn to come will also be massive in deciding who earns a play-off place.

But games against the likes of Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool could prove tricky if they are still competing for their survival in the division by the time they face each other.

There are a lot of talented sides competing for just four spots, so Millwall cannot afford any kind of dip in form as that could easily spell the end of their promotion bid for this season.