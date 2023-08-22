Millwall’s Jake Cooper is entering the final year of his contract with the club and so it becomes a case of should he stay or should he go.

In spite of the uncertainty regarding his future, Jake Cooper has remained at the heart of the Millwall backline in the early stages of the new season.

The Lions kicked proceedings off with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough but since then, they’ve suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions. In the league, they lost to Bristol City after an acrobatic Matty James finish at the death and then were put to the sword by a rampant Norwich City side at Carrow Road in their last outing.

Regardless of these poor results, Millwall remain in the hunt for playoff football and there are still 43 games left of the season. The chances are, they will be there or thereabouts but losing Cooper would be a significant blow.

Could Jake Cooper remain in England?

Scottish giants Rangers were the team who reportedly led the race to sign Jake Cooper but recent developments could change the course of that transfer.

According to Football Insider, fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have joined the ‘Gers in the pursuit of the defender.

Given the status of his current deal, any potential suitors will be hoping to spend a reduced fee in order to secure Cooper’s services.

Since the initial contact made by Rangers, nothing more has come of it which could point towards a move within the Championship being more likely.

Carlton Palmer weighs in on the saga

Carlton Palmer made over 100 appearances for both the Baggies and Leeds during his lengthy and successful career. He has offered his opinion on Cooper’s future related to the two second-tier teams who are keeping tabs on him.

Speaking to FLW, he said: "He would fit in at either club. But I think Leeds would win the race for his signature if he was allowed to leave, on the basis that Leeds will be pushing for promotion added to the fact West Brom seem to be having all kinds of financial problems."

Who could replace Cooper at the Den?

With speculation swelling every day now, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has spoken of his plans for the centre-back.

Rowetts said to London News Online: “We want Coops to sign a new deal. It has been well-documented that he has got a year left and there has been quite a lot of speculation out there.

“But as far as we’re concerned, our focus is on him signing a new deal. At this moment in time we are still in those discussions, and we’re hoping it is something we can conclude.”

If Jake Cooper does depart the Den though, Rowett’s attentions will have to turn quickly to finding a successor. There are yet to be any concrete rumours which could either suggest that Millwall are confident of hanging on to their man or that they are just keeping their cards close to their chest.

On an unrelated note, Fulham’s Jay Stansfield is being touted for a move to the capital having enjoyed a prominent loan spell with Exeter City in League One last year.