Millwall’s Jake Cooper has given his verdict on Reading’s takeover situation.

It was confirmed on Wednesday evening that the Royals were no longer in exclusive talks with a potential buyer for the League One side.

The Berkshire outfit had entered into a letter of intent with a possible investor, but no deal could be agreed within the exclusivity period.

Supporters are hopeful that a new owner can take over the club soon given the dire financial position current majority stakeholder Dai Yongge has put them in.

The third tier team has been docked points by the EFL on multiple occasions in recent seasons due to various financial rule breaches, which played a significant role in their 2023 relegation from the Championship.

Jake Cooper opens up on Reading takeover situation

Cooper, who came through the ranks of the Reading academy system, is sad to see the situation his former club finds itself in.

He has highlighted the importance of having an active owner, citing the example of his own club Millwall as one more should look to follow.

“It’s really sad to see what’s going on with the club,” Cooper told SportsBoom.com.

“My nephew is in the academy there and it has been a tough watch over the last year or so.

“We’re hopeful that there’s a buyer from what I’m reading and hopefully the club can get some stability and start moving back forwards towards the big club that it is.

“Hopefully they can swiftly move onto a new owner and get this time at the club swept under the carpet as quickly as possible.

“It’s a shame to see.

“But I’m lucky and fortunate now to be involved with Millwall with one of the best owners around.

“You really gain respect for them when you see clubs like Reading and how they get treated. It shows how lucky we are.

“It’s the fans who really suffer.

“They’ve had a tough time.

“They’re going to watch their club, which they love, and they see their favourite players having to leave or staff leaving.

“Football clubs are built on local communities, and you see staff being made redundant and it’s just not right. They’re not getting paid and things like that. It’s a shame.

“It shows you what, unfortunately, can happen when the wrong people get their hands on football clubs.”

Jake Cooper's success at Millwall after Reading transfer

Jake Cooper's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 0.77 Interceptions 1.32 Blocks 1.23 Clearances 4.48 Aerials won 4.59

Cooper came through the ranks at Reading, breaking into the first team squad in 2014 before departing for Millwall in January 2017.

The 29-year-old initially joined the Lions on loan before converting into a permanent move that summer.

He has gone on to become a crucial member of the Millwall first team squad, making over 300 league appearances for the London club (all stats from Fbref).

Cooper will be hoping the team can improve next year and avoid another relegation battle, after his team finished just nine points clear of the bottom three in 13th.

Reading takeover solution needed quickly

Reading cannot keep going like this with the current ownership as it is proving extremely detrimental to the club and its supporters.

The period of exclusivity ending has pros and cons, as it does mean new bidders can come in and challenge with offers, which could speed up the process.

However, the failure to find a deal since exclusivity was entered in late March is concerning and raises questions over the reasons behind the delay.

The sooner this saga ends the better for Reading.