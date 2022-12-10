Jake Clarke-Salter reveals details of QPR players’ meeting following Michael Beale departure

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter has revealed his teammates gathered together following the departure of Michael Beale and expressed the need to stick together, speaking to CopyBet.

The West London outfit saw former boss Beale linked with a move away from Loftus Road for a decent chunk of his stay in the English capital – but previously looked set to stay at the club for the foreseeable future back in October when he rejected an approach from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Rangers managed to lure him away from the Championship side during the latter stages of last month, leaving QPR in need of a new boss to come in and lift the side following a poor run of form.

Winning just one point from 15 going in their previous five league games going into tomorrow’s clash against Burnley, they are at risk of slipping out of the play-off zone with the Clarets on fire under Vincent Kompany and tomorrow’s hosts yet to appoint a new manager.

They could even be knocked out of the top six today – but will be hoping to be in the play-offs by the end of the weekend with a victory against their opponents potentially a big boost for their promotion chances.

Unity will be needed in their quest to remain in the mix though – and the need for togetherness was highlighted in a player meeting following Beale’s departure.

That’s according to Clarke-Salter, who said (via West London Sport): “It’s football (Beale’s departure) at the end of the day and these things can happen.

“The players gathered together and we all said that the most important thing is we stick together and look ahead. We need to get the points on the board for ourselves and the fans.”

The Verdict:

This is definitely a time for unity – because things could easily fall apart if they fail to come together because they aren’t in the best run of form at the moment and their morale will only worsen if they lose tomorrow.

How they come out of this difficult period may determine their success this season – because their mental strength will be just as important as their physical ability – even though they have some fantastic assets at their disposal.

One victim of Morocco’s progress in the World Cup is QPR – because they won’t have Ilias Chair available tomorrow and that’s a bit of a blow considering how integral he’s been to their success this term.

There are others that can contribute though including Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes, so there are plenty of reasons for optimism for a side that are in decent shape both on and off the field.

They may not be guaranteed to win promotion at the end of this term – but they have the ingredients to remain at the top end of the division with a solid spine and a few top-quality players to rely on in crucial moments.