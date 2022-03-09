Jake Clarke-Salter reacts when asked about his Chelsea future amid Coventry City stint

24-year-old defender Jake Clarke-Salter has been on loan with Coventry City from Chelsea for the season.

He has been a regular starter for the Sky Blues and has made a good impression leading to rumours that Coventry would be interested in getting the youngster on a permanent deal this summer.

As it stands, his deal with his parent club is up at the end of the season but Chelsea do have an option to extend his contract for another 12 months if they wish to.

When asked if he knew what he wanted to do this summer, he told Coventry Live: “No, not really. I am just fully focused on trying to play as well as I can for the team and then see what happens at the end of the season.”

Whether or not Chelsea choose to trigger the extension of the former England-U21 captain will have a large impact on what Coventry City choose to do regarding the player.

Should his contract expire as its set to do right now, then Coventry would be able to go for the player on a free transfer. However if Chelsea opted to extend his contract, the Sky Blues would then have to make the choice of whether or not they wanted to pay to have him in the side.

This is not the only thing to consider though. According to Coventry Live, the player has interest from other clubs both in England and overseas meaning even if Coventry can get him on a free, it’d still require the player to want to come.

However, when asked about the possibility of making Coventry his permanent home he said: “Yes, it’s an option I would consider, but like I have said, I am just focused on playing as well as I can and staying injury free and playing well.

“That’s really my main focus right now and what happens in the future is in the future.”

When pressed further and asked if he would consider a contract offer from Coventry, he responded: “Yes, it would definitely come into my thinking but as I said, and I know it’s a bit cliche, but I just want to focus on playing as well as I can.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why Coventry would want to secure Clarke-Salter on a permanent deal as he has done well there and fits in to the team nicely.

However whilst it’s clear that he won’t be getting a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s first team squad, if Chelsea think they would be able to get a fee for the player amid the interest around him why wouldn’t they choose to do so?

As it stands, Clarke-Salter seems to be focused on the football side of things and leaving the decisions about next season until the end of this season but as the teams talk around him there’s no doubt he’ll be thinking about his home for next season.

The decision could also be influenced by Coventry’s final league position this summer. Currently 11th in the league and six points off the play-offs, Coventry will be giving it all they can in the final run of games this season to try and secure a place to compete for promotion up to the Premier League.

Even if they are unable to achieve this aim if they can finish in the play-off spots or very close to them and commit to pushing to get that one step further next season then that could definitely be a factor that could influence Clarke-Salter to stay put with the Sky Blues.