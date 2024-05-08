Highlights QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter is in high demand this summer, attracting interest from Premier League clubs and earning praise for his performances.

Rangers have set a asking price between £5-7 million for the 26-year-old, who joined the club from Chelsea and has become one of the EFL's top transfer targets.

Stoke City, Celtic, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Wolves are some of the clubs interested in signing Clarke-Salter due to his strong defensive abilities and comfort on the ball.

Jake Clarke-Salter is set to be a man in demand this summer, with plenty of talk circling already about the Queens Park Rangers defender’s future ahead of the summer.

The former Chelsea man was a rock at the heart of defence as Marti Cifuentes steered his side to Championship safety this season, with 33 appearances over the course of the campaign.

Starring alongside the experienced Steve Cook in the centre of the Hoops’ backline, the 26-year-old’s class helped his side have the second-best defensive record in the league behind Leeds United since their new boss’ appointment in October.

Those towering performances at the back, as well as his assuredness in possession, have seen him gather plenty of interest heading into the summer, and here we take a look at the latest news surrounding one of the EFL’s most talked about transfer targets.

Queens Park Rangers set asking price for Jake Clarke-Salter

Rangers know that there are plenty of clubs interested in signing their talented defender this summer, and look likely to be well reimbursed if they do let the 26-year-old leave the club.

According to Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy, the R’s are holding out for a fee between £5-7 million for their prized asset, as the likes of Burnley and Wolves sniff around.

The former England youth international joined the club for free from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, having enjoyed a number of loan spells across the EFL before leaving Stamford Bridge.

Having signed a four-year deal at Loftus Road, the R’s hold all the cards regarding any summer activity, with his current deal elapsing at the end of the 25/26 campaign.

Stoke City join race for Clarke-Salter

Premier League clubs are interested in bringing Clarke-Salter in this summer, as well as Scottish giants Celtic, and Percy revealed that Stoke City also harness hope of tempting the defender to the club during the off-season.

Although it would take a large sum of money to bring the ball-playing centre back to the club - as previously mentioned - the Potters are determined to bolster their defensive options ahead of the next campaign, and are said to have earmarked the R’s defender as a top target.

The Potters conceded 60 goals in the previous campaign as they spent large chunks of the season battling relegation, and Steven Schumacher will want to focus on strengthening that area of the field ahead of next year.

Clarke-Salter completed more passes per 90 than any of his teammates during 23/24, and that sort of comfort on the ball will appeal to a great swathe of clubs, and Stoke will be no exception ahead of a summer of transition.

Jake Clarke-Salter 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 33 Starts 29 Minutes played 2,667 Passes completed/90 46.4 Pass completion % 83.0% Aerial duels won 94 Source: FBRef

With Schumacher about to embark on his first summer transfer window as the Potters’ boss, he will be looking to add his own stamp onto the side at the earliest opportunity, and the signing of a ball-playing defender of Clarke-Salter’s ilk would show they really mean business.

Premier League clubs still thought to be keen on QPR defender

The Sun reported last month about the Premier League interest in Clarke-Salter, and that is only likely to intensify as the summer transfer business gets into full swing in the next few weeks.

Crystal Palace, Burnley and Wolves were all said to have cast the eye over the QPR defender during the season, with the defender only improving as the year went on.

Top flight new boys Ipswich Town are also said to be eying up a deal for the centre back, with Kieran McKenna already making plans for the Tractor Boys’ first season back at the top table in over 20 years.

The Town boss will have been struck by Clarke-Salter’s defensive attributes when his side played host to the Hoops around the festive period; with Rangers being one of the few sides to keep Ipswich from scoring as they secured a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

The same report also claims that Celtic are keen on a move for the former Birmingham City loanee, with Brendan Rodgers aiming to sure up his backline ahead of the next campaign.