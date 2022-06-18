Jake Clarke-Salter pens QPR message R’s supporters will love to hear after sealing Loftus Road move

New Queens Park Rangers signing Jake Clarke-Salter has called the club his new home and said he cannot wait to get started at the club.

Following his release from Chelsea, the likes of Sheffield United and Coventry City were said to be the ones interested in the 24-year-old, but QPR swooped and secured the deal.

Now, speaking on social media following the announcement of his arrival at Loftus Road, the central defender seems eager to get going right away.

“My New Home🏠⚽️,” the new R’s defender wrote on Instagram.

“Happy to have signed for @officialqpr can’t wait to get started!

“Big thanks to everyone at @neweraglobalsports @rashiduddin10 @aaron_newera.”

Clarke-Salter heads to QPR having had a fine season in 2021/22.

Spending the season out on loan at Coventry, the 24-year-old impressed, putting in some stellar performances for the Sky Blues.

Throughout the season, the central defender made 29 Championship appearances for the CBS Arena outfit.

When fit, he was a relative mainstay in Mark Robins’ backline.

The Verdict

QPR certainly seemed to come out of nowhere in the race to land Jake Clarke-Salter this summer, but they are the ones that have been able to get a deal over the line.

On a free transfer following his Chelsea release, you have to say it is a brilliant bit of business.

With Michael Beale now in charge at Loftus Road next campaign, it will certainly be interesting to see what system he deploys, and how Clarke-Salter fits into it.

No doubt, though, that whatever system he is put in, the 24-year-old will adapt and do well.