Jake Clarke-Salter offers explanation for recent Coventry City form

Coventry City, have been one of the standout surprise packages in the Championship so far this season.

The Sky Blues picked up a much needed away win at Hull City on Saturday keeping a nice buffer between themselves and the side chasing a top six place. Mark Robins has done an incredible job to create realistic Premier League ambitions at the club having managed them in League Two only a few years ago.

Jake Clarke-Salter has been an excellent piece of business since joining on loan from Chelsea in the summer, and he revealed how Coventry are staying level-headed amidst their very exciting form when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “I think we’ve got good players, good young players and we’ve got experience as well. Long may it continue, we shall keep putting these performances in and hopefully keep collecting three points.

“No one’s guaranteed any position in this league, so as long as we keep concentrating on ourselves then who knows what we can do.”

With Kyle McFadzean marshalling the troops from the centre of a back three, the Sky Blues have a very precocious attacking unit with players developing at a very intriguing rate under Mark Robins.

Clarke-Salter is on his fifth Football League loan spell and could go on to achieve something very special this season at the CBS Arena.

The Verdict

Coventry are serious top six contenders, if that much was not abundantly clear in the opening stretch of matches it definitely is now.

The away form has been a concern all season, exposed in a 5-0 defeat at Luton Town a few weeks ago but if they can take the confidence built from their 1-0 win at Hull into the next stretch they will find themselves in a very strong position.

It was an extremely encouraging defensively display at the MKM Stadium on Saturday and Clarke-Salter was a huge part of that, if Matt Godden and Viktor Gyokeres can keep scoring at the top of the pitch they will continue to surprise teams as the season progresses.