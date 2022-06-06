Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea to Sheffield United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sheffield United will go into the summer transfer window knowing they need to bolster a few positions if they want to be automatic promotion contenders in the 2022-23 Championship season.

The Blades lost out in the play-off semi finals this past season against Nottingham Forest, and whilst they will probably keep the majority of their squad around, one area of the pitch that needs looking at is the defence.

With Paul Heckingbottom utilising a three-defender formation, the trio of Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson will need help as Ben Davies returns to Liverpool, Filip Uremovic heads off to Hertha Berlin and the future of Jack O’Connell in football is unknown.

One player who has emerged on the radar in recent weeks as a potential target is Chelsea centre-half Jake Clarke-Salter.

What do we know so far?

The 24-year-old was first linked to Bramall Lane back in May, with The Sun reporting that the Blades, along with Leeds United, had made an enquiry for Clarke-Salter’s services following an impressive loan stint at Coventry City.

Whilst the Sky Blues want the defender back on a permanent basis as well, they are set to battle with United, as Football Insider reported this past week that the two clubs are set to make approaches.

As of now, Clarke-Salter is set to end his 14-year association with Chelsea as he won’t be offered a new deal, but his next destination remains to be seen.

Is it likely to happen?

If Clarke-Salter wants some stability, then of course the best place for him would be Coventry after a solid 2021-22 campaign.

However, if he wants to be a part of a team who are more likely to challenge for automatic promotion, as well as probably earning a better contract, then Bramall Lane will be the most ideal destination.

Whilst he wouldn’t be necessarily guaranteed first-team football, Clarke-Salter would represent an upgrade on Jack Robinson, who despite improving in the second half of the previous season, is still perhaps the weak link of the Blades defence.

Should United offer Clarke-Salter a contract, then you’d fancy of chances of winning the race.