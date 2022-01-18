Jake Bidwell sends message to Coventry City fans after completing move from Swansea

Jake Bidwell completed his move from Swansea City to Coventry City on a free transfer on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old has signed a three and a half year deal at the CBS Arena and will be hoping to contribute to the Sky Blues’ play-off push in the second half of the season.

Bidwell managed 105 Swansea appearances in two and a half seasons in South Wales, but lost his place in the Swans’ starting line-up with Ryan Manning pushed forward to left wing back in the last month or so.

The Championship journeyman took to Instagram to express his emotions after getting the deal over the line.

He wrote: “Thanks everyone for the welcome messages.

“New chapter and buzzing to be here, can’t wait to get to work.”

Ian Maatsen, on loan from Chelsea, has been a revelation for Coventry City at times this season but Bidwell certainly offers a more defensively sound option to Mark Robins.

Bidwell has played centre back before in his career and may well drop back to play on the left side of a defensive three for the Sky Blues in the coming months.

The Verdict

On a free transfer, this has to be classed as good business from Coventry.

Their recruitment has been excellent in the last few years and so much so that there is an element of blind trust when looking at who they have brought in.

Bidwell brings bags of experience to a very youthful side, has a very positive injury record and could cover multiple roles in Robins’ system.

Maatsen is only on loan and therefore, there will be a vacancy at left wing back come the end of the season, to fill that hole relatively long term, with a free transfer is an incredibly smart move.

Bidwell finished in the top six with Swansea in each of the last two seasons and that knowhow could come in handy in this season’s final stretch.