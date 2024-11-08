Jake Bidwell has revealed the dressing room reaction of the Coventry City squad following Mark Robins’ sacking.

Robins was in charge of the Sky Blues for the last seven years, which made him the longest-serving manager in the Championship.

However, a 2-1 loss to Derby County midweek spelled the end of his time at the CBS Arena, with the team seven points adrift of the play-off places.

The decision has come as a shock to many people given how strong Robins’ connection with the club is.

Robins guided Coventry from League Two to the Championship play-off final during his tenure, also overseeing 2024’s run to the FA Cup semi-final.

Mark Robins' Coventry City record - second stint (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 387 154 106 127 39.79

Jake Bidwell reveals dressing room reaction to Robins’ departure

Robins has revealed that the squad were as surprised as the rest of the footballing world with Robins’ departure.

While he believes the strange feeling following his exit will be tough for the squad to swallow, he has claimed they must get on with it and focus on their upcoming fixtures.

“I think it’s the same as everyone else really, it’s a big surprise,” said Bidwell, via Coventry Live.

“We didn’t really see it coming.

“Normally when I have been in these situations before you get an inkling, there are rumours flying around and you get some sort of idea that it might happen.

“That wasn’t the case yesterday.

“You think you are coming in for another day, with the lads getting prepared for the weekend and then we found out the news.

“It’s strange, and it’s hard to imagine with the manager having been here for so long, you never think the day is going to come really.

“It’s difficult to imagine the club without him when he’s been here for so long, so yes, it was a difficult day and there will probably be a few more difficult days to come, but the lads have got to park it because there is another game coming and we need a performance.”

Coventry City league position

Rhys Carr will oversee Coventry’s next game against league leaders Sunderland this weekend.

The Sky Blues will go into the clash sitting 17th in the Championship table, having earned 15 points from their opening 14 fixtures.

The gap between Carr’s side and the play-offs is seven points, with no immediate indication of how long he will be in charge of the first team squad.

Saturday’s clash against Sunderland is the final one before the November international break, which will give the club two weeks to find a permanent successor to Robins.

Robins decision is a huge moment for Coventry ownership

The decision to sack Robins has not gone down particularly well so far given how popular he was among supporters.

This is a huge moment for Doug King, and he absolutely has to find the perfect replacement or else he will feel the wrath of the fans.

Coventry have performed well this year, but just haven’t been able to string together the right results.

This is a talented squad with a lot of potential, so the right appointment could yet achieve something great this season.