With the summer transfer window now firmly shut, attention has now turned to the pitch for Championship clubs, and for Coventry City, their squad which is packed with potential now has to start picking up consistent results.

Although Mark Robins' side is now settled for the new season, there are a host of first-team players whose contracts will expire next summer, unless action is taken.

While some of the players are not considered starters, there are a few notable names who look set to depart the Coventry Building Society Arena next June, with Jake Bidwell leading the list of names.

Jake Bidwell

Bidwell has been at Coventry for two-and-a-half years, following his free transfer from Championship rivals, Swansea City, in January 2022.

Since his arrival from South Wales, the left-back has worked his way into the Sky Blues' starting 111 and has established himself as a popular member of the first-team.

Even when Jay Dasilva was signed to perhaps succeed Bidwell, the 31-year-old stepped up his game and re-established himself as Mark Robins' first-choice in that position last season.

Bidwell has been questioned about his City future in the past, but he addressed such rumours when speaking to CoventryLive.

Bidwell said: “I love it here, and I will stay here as long as I am wanted and as long as I am contributing. And hopefully, we can take that next step this season.”

Despite addressing his future, the fact of the matter is that Bidwell's contract will expire next summer unless anything changes.

At 31, Bidwell is the oldest outfield player currently at the club following the departure of Liam Kelly over the summer, so he provides some much-needed experience in the dressing room.

Jamie Allen

Allen has endured turbulent times at Coventry of late, with the player suffering from a serious injury and illness.

Last season, the central midfielder missed large chunks of the campaign, and was limited to 22 Championship appearances due to his fitness and health issues.

Prior to last season, the 29-year-old suffered a heart scare, which resulted in the midfielder missing pre-season and the first month of 2023-24. In February, Allen then suffered a fractured cheekbone and underwent surgery, which kept him out for 12 games.

Now in the final year of his contract, Allen looks to be an impact player from the bench going forward, and it remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will extend his stay at the CBS Arena - let alone be offered a new deal.

Ben Wilson

At 32 years of age, Ben Wilson is currently Coventry's oldest player. The goalkeeper has been at the club for more than five years, following his free transfer move from Bradford City.

Having seen his minutes fizzle out in the 2021/22 season, the goalkeeper re-emerged as Mark Robins' number one in-between the sticks. During the 2022/23 season, the Englishman made 46 Championship appearances as the Sky Blyes reached the play-off final against Luton Town.

However, the goalkeeper lost his place last season to Brad Collins, and despite seemingly being ahead of the ex-Barnsley man in the pecking order now, they are both playing reserve to Oliver Dovin following his summer move from Hammarby.

With less than one year to go on his deal, it seems plausible that Wilson will leave the club to try and play as many games as he can.

Fabio Tavares

Despite loan interest on transfer deadline day from League One side, Reading, Tavares remained at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Since his arrival from Rochdale in 2021, the Portuguese forward has failed to make an impact at Coventry with just 4 goals in 29 appearances. However, it must be noted that the 23-year-old has been limited to mainly substitute appearances, whilst also battling with injury issues too, having ruptured his achilles in January 2023.

Tavares did come off the bench and score in Coventry's penalty shootout defeat to Man United in last season's FA Cup semi-final, and also set up fellow attacker Ellis Simms for their first goal in the epic comeback.

With Tavares' contract set to expire next June, the centre-forward faces a battle to prove himself to Robins that he's worthy of an extended deal.

Cian Tyler

Coventry's fourth choice goalkeeper, Cian Tyler, is unlikely to make an impact this season, with the likes of Oliver Dovin, Brad Collins and Wilson all ahead of the 22-year-old.

During his short career with the club, the Welshman has already had one stint on loan at Hereford, but only made four appearances for the National League North club.

Given his age, Coventry may see Tyler as one for the future, but the goalkeeper is in need of opportunities and would surely benefit from a loan before his contract runs out next summer.