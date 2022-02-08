Jake Bidwell at Coventry City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

While five players left Coventry City during the January transfer window, it was a fairly quiet period in terms of incomings with Jake Bidwell the only new arrival.

The left wing-back joined from Swansea City on a free transfer and penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with his new club.

Bidwell had been a regular fixture for the Swans for much of the first half of the season but fell out of favour in the weeks ahead of his departure – likely linked to his contract expiring in the summer and a reluctance to agree new terms.

But how has the 28-year-old fared since he moved to Coventry, what issues does he face, and what’s next for him?

We explored just that…

How’s it gone so far?

Bidwell was handed his Sky Blues debut from the bench in the 2-1 defeat to QPR and has started all three of their games since – finishing on the winning side just once in that period.

Even so, he looks to have already earned the trust of Mark Robins and should play a fairly regular role as they push for a play-off place in the latter half of the season.

Defensively it’s been a fairly solid start to life at his new club, though he did find it difficult against the likes of Isaiah Jones in the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

We know from his time at Swansea that Bidwell can be an asset in the final third but he’s not yet been able to show too much of that with the Sky Blues.

He’s been keen to get crosses in from the left flank, delivering seven in his four games, but just one has found a teammate while he’s been limited to just three touches in the opposition box and only one shot on target (Wyscout).

What issues does he face?

As with any new signing, it’s going to take some time for Bidwell to properly settle and build the understanding with his teammates that should allow him to thrive.

There were moments in the FA Cup defeat to Southampton when he was involved in impressive link-up play but it’s natural that some patience will be needed after leaving quite a specific system under Russell Martin at Swansea and arriving to join a tight-knit Coventry squad.

Bidwell has been a regular fixture in the side since his arrival but with Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen returning from injury recently, he may well find opportunities harder to come by.

If that is the case, he’ll need to make sure he makes the most of the chances that do come his way.

What’s next?

The focus for Bidwell has to be to continue to settle at Coventry and build the relationships with the rest of the squad on and off the pitch that can help his time at the club be a success.

Looking through a slightly wider lens, the Sky Blues are still in the race for the top six and with games in hand on the teams above them could launch a late push for the play-offs.

There are plenty of teams around them gathering momentum at the moment but Robins’ side are in the conversation and Bidwell will get a chance to play his part.