Jaiyesimi starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Bolton on Tuesday night

Charlton Athletic will be looking to build upon their recent victories over Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon by producing a positive performance in their showdown with Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

Goals from Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo and Conor Washington helped the Addicks seal all three points in their meeting with the Dons.

As a result of this triumph, Charlton moved up 11th in the League One standings.

Set to face a Bolton side who have won four of their last six league games, the Addicks will need to be firing on all cylinders in this fixture in order to have the best chance of picking up a result on their travels.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at how Charlton could line up against the Trotters…

Having utilised the 3-5-2 formation against Wimbledon, Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson is likely to stick with this particular system at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray will be determined to claim a clean-sheet in this fixture after conceding two goals at the weekend.

Sean Clare will be accompanied in the heart of defence by Inniss and Famewo.

Whilst Adam Matthews is set to feature on the right-hand side of the pitch, his team-mate Corey Blackett-Taylor will miss this fixture due to an injury he sustained on Saturday.

In the absence of Blackett-Taylor, Diallang Jaiyesimi is expected to line up on the left.

Jaiyesimi provided an assist after being introduced as a substitute by Jackson last weekend and will now be keen to claim a spot in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future by delivering the goods in Charlton’s upcoming league fixtures.

Albie Morgan is expected to play in central-midfield alongside George Dobson and Alex Gilbey.

Chuks Aneke will feature in a two-striker formation with Washington who will be looking to reach double-figures in terms of league goals for the 2021/22 campaign in this particular fixture.